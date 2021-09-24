“Did LeBron James stop Kevin Durant when he had the ball for game?”: When Tim Hardaway Sr called the Nets superstar the only unstoppable player in the NBA

Tim Hardaway Sr believes that Kevin Durant, and not LeBron James, is the one unstoppable offensive talent playing basketball today.

A 6’10” forward with a 7’5″ wingspan a release point as high as KD has is the formula that perhaps a machine would sputter out if you asked it to make an unbeatable NBA player.

His comparatively low weight aside, Kevin Durant is legitimately a cheat code in the game of basketball. This is a man who grew from 6’1″ in his freshman year to 6’7″ in his sophomore year and began charting nationally.

Durant has been marked out as a generational talent – a unicorn, if you will – from his Oak Hill days. Having developed guard skills as a youngster, KD resorted to fine-tuning his shot and putting on the requisite muscle in college.

And ever since he burst onto the NBA scene barely a month past his 19th birthday, the Slim Reaper has been the personification, the dictionary definition of unguardable.

Kevin Durant is one of only 3 players alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James to finish every pro season with a scoring average higher than 20 points per game.

“Did LeBron James stop Kevin Durant when he had the ball for game?”: Tim Hardaway Sr

Tim Hardaway Sr was in India a few years back as part of the NBA Cares initiative. The 5-time All-Star and Warriors and Heat legend answered a number of questions in his presser that day.

One of those questions, worded immaculately, was this. If you had to pick one player to make a shot with 10 seconds remaining in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, with the scores tied, who would you pick?

Hardaway Sr had no hesitation at all as he went with Kevin Durant for his pick:

“Kevin Durant. Nobody can stop him, his mid-range jumper from the low post. Kevin Durant is the only player in the NBA that nobody can stop.”

“Like I said, Kevin Durant is the only player nobody can stop. (Responding to audible disagreement all around) OK, can I say this? Did LeBron stop him when he had the ball for game? I can’t hear you….”

