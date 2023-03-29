“Isiah Thomas, who?”: Skip Bayless Reacts to Pistons Legend Pressuring Michael Jordan to Apologize for A**hole Comment

Isiah Thomas may have inadvertently challenged the sleeping Bull again. It is unfortunate that one of the greatest point guards in history has chosen to chase a man too far beyond his control. Michael Jordan was a beast then, he is a beast now.

Just because Isiah Thomas wears a well-tailored suit instead of the Pistons jersey does not mean MJ will change his stance in any way. Does not mean he has the liberty to poke the man who stole Chicago from under his nose. Moreso now that the Bad Boys of Detroit aren’t protecting his back.

But Isiah Thomas is hell-bent on receiving an apology that everyone knows is never coming. Deep down, even IT knows the legendary Michael Jordan, who opened an express account of ‘teach him a lesson’ at the drop of a hat, will never apologize. On some level, it is almost commendable.

But Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, who proudly declared Isiah a great man, also believe the 12-time All-Star is in for some disappointment. In their latest episode of Undisputed, they took note of Detroit’s finest legend.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe Michael Jordan will never apologize

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe started the topic of Isiah’s latest comments on MJ with a note of respect. Both analysts suggested they knew him personally and confessed he was a great man. But, perhaps to Isiah’s dismay, assuming he watches Undisputed (unlikely), they also believe Michael Jordan will never apologize to his former rival.

Skip argued that Isiah’s issues with MJ centered around his need to be Chicago’s greatest athlete. He grew up in the city and clearly owned the city as the biggest star there.

But after Michael’s rise through the league and his 6-championships, Thomas lost the crown, despite growing up in Chicago. Michael is the first legend that comes to mind when you say Chicago. Not Isiah Thomas. According to Bayless and Sharpe, this is exactly what irks Isiah Thomas so much.

Skip: “Isiah can’t go home and say, I own. No, you don’t.” Shannon: “Isiah (Thomas), who?”

Isiah Thomas was confident in his demands

The entire issue is fascinating because Isiah Thomas is addressing comments that were made in a documentary that was released in 2023. It’s been almost 3 years since but Isiah is clearly still carrying the hurt. In all fairness, he has been quite clear and confident in his demands.

Thomas: “You got on national television, and you called me an a**hole, and then you said you hated me. You said that on national television. Now, if you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now if you meant it, let it ride as it is.”

It’s understandable that Isiah wants to bury the hatchet with MJ only after the Chicago legend has apologized. But this is a resolution that is unlikely by all means. It’s hard to imagine a world where Michael Jordan specifically apologized to Thomas on National Television.