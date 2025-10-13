Draymond Green Savagely Roasts Lakers’ 2nd-Year Guard During Preseason Matchup in LA

Some people say pre-season is a time for teams and players to warm up and test out plays and strategies from training camp. Many established players take the preseason games lightly, but not Draymond Green. When it comes to the four-time champion, any time he steps out on the court, he means business.

Lakers’ 2nd-year guard Dalton Knecht got a taste of the same last night. During the 3rd quarter, the Lakers were up 71-59, with Deandre Ayton at the free-throw line. Draymond and Knecht could be seen next to each other, and were chirping. It wasn’t until the end of the game that someone posted a clip, and Green’s talk could be deciphered.

If you listen carefully and ignore the chatter of the commentators, you can hear Green jawing off at Knecht. He was heard saying, “Talk to somebody else, don’t talk to me. Don’t talk sh*t to me, you got traded and traded back.”

Draymond Green to Dalton Knecht “Don’t talk shit to me, you got traded and got traded back” (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)pic.twitter.com/U6alw5XilZ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 13, 2025

While it’s not uncharacteristic of Draymond to talk trash, many were surprised he was doing so in a preseason game. “He in peak season form already,” a fan reacted. A fan marveled at Green’s knowledge of all the whereabouts in the league, “I feel like he keeps up with all news regarding NBA just to be prepared because why does he know everyone’s history.”

Meanwhile, another fan brought up one of Draymond’s greatest hits. “Draymond has some all timers. This is right up there with the Paul Pierce one.”

In case you might have forgotten, back in 2017, when Pierce was playing his final NBA season with the Clippers, Green dropped an iconic one-liner that still continues to haunt the 2008 Champ. “Chasing that farewell tour—they don’t love you like that! … You thought you was Kobe?”

All the veterans know that if you come at Draymond, he’s going to get you right back, and it’s a lesson that now Knecht would’ve learned too.

Knecht has been trying to get some of the summer league stink off of him. In the summer league, Knecht played 3 games, averaging 10.3 points, shooting 27.9% from the field, and 23.8% from deep. There had been a lot of chatter about the guard entering his second season, but JJ Redick tried to quiet that talk by presenting an interesting stat after last night’s game.

While this preseason jawing may not help Knecht’s case, it could serve as fuel. The young guard is still fighting to prove he belongs, and now, he’s been formally welcomed to the league by one of its loudest gatekeepers.

Because if there’s one thing Draymond Green never takes lightly, it’s the chance to remind the next generation who’s still in charge.