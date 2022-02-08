“It’s a travesty that Jonathan Kuminga was snubbed for the Rising Stars game!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson believes the star rookie deserved a spot at the All-Star Weekend

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga was snubbed from the Rising Star Game, something which Klay Thompson believes is a travesty

Golden State Warriors have really lucked out with their 2021 NBA Draft Picks. Moses Moody, the #14 pick, is still developing and showing great potential. On the other hand, the #7 pick, Jonathan Kuminga, is showing how he’s already game-ready and keeps impressing night after night.

Tonight, he was the spark that ignited the Dubs offense, after a stagnant first quarter. Kuminga, with his 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench, made sure the Dubs got the energy they were lacking. Jonathan shows potential and plays much wiser than any other 19-year-old. He makes the right plays, stays ready, and never backs down from a challenge. Oh, and also, the kid is a walking highlight reel.

KUMINGA FLIES IN FOR THE HUGE PUTBACK 😲 pic.twitter.com/uyyCjNbL85 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Kuminga never gives up on a play and stays aggressive the entire time he’s on the court. With Draymond Green out due to injury, Kuminga is getting extended minutes, and he’s showing us all why he deserves them.

Klay Thompson calls out the NBA on excluding Jonathan Kuminga from the Rising Stars Game

Jonathan Kuminga has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air this season. He’s been showing up and impressing everyone on almost every possible occasion. However, when the rookies and sophomores for the Rising Stars game were announced, JK was nowhere to be found on the same.

After tonight’s win, Klay Thompson talked about the same. He called it a ‘travesty’ and called out the NBA on snubbing the young rookie.

Klay Thompson went out of his way postgame to take issue with Jonathan Kuminga’s exclusion from the Rising Stars Challenge, saying: “It’s a travesty he’s not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don’t know what the NBA was looking for.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 8, 2022

One of the only plausible explanations for the same is the lack of minutes Kuminga had been getting till recently. Had Kuminga gotten more minutes, his stats would have been higher. The 19 y/o would have gotten his invitation to Cleveland. However, this is too early in his hopefully long and fruitful career. There is a lot more of Kuminga to come, and he’ll get his chances soon enough.