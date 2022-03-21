“Jaden Ivey, that was a big time shot lil bro!!”: Ja Morant couldn’t get enough of the Purdue stud’s game-clinching shot against Texas

Ja Morant takes to Twitter to show love to Jaden Ivy for his incredible game-clinching three-pointer to seal the win for Purdue.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue is someone who’s been lauded for being a top 5 pick in this year’s 2022 NBA Draft with the way he’s been playing for the Boilermakers all season long. The collegiate sophomore out of La Lumiere School has been turning heads all year long with his play, putting up stats that are impressing scouts across the league.

He’s started nearly every single game for Purdue during this sophomore campaign of his, putting up 17.7 points (6.5 point increase from his freshman season), 3.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds a game. His efficiency from within the arc is what’s eye-catching as he gets into the paint at will, shooting 53% from 2 point range.

Also read: “LeBron James always makes it a point to show love to his young fans”: NBA Twitter gushes over The King for greeting a child during the Lakers-Wizards clash

Someone who reminds of Jaden Ivey who is already a superstar in the league is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. So, Morant showing love to Ivey shouldn’t surprising given their similar playstyles.

Ja Morant hypes up Jaden Ivey for his big shot.

Ja Morant didn’t show love to Jaden Ivey solely because of the way he plays. Ivey’s mother was an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies during Morant’s rookie campaign so there is a relationship that exists between Ivey and Morant well before the former committed to Purdue.

Also read: “I tried to convince Nikola Jokic to make his Instagram”: Luka Doncic reports that the Serbian NBA MVP’s fascination with horses outweighs his desire to scroll social media

Tonight’s game saw a hard fought battle between the 6th seeded Texas Longhorns and the 3rd seeded Purdue Boilermakers. As expected Jaden Ivey came up with the biggest shot of the night, draining a long range 3 with less than a minute remaining to up the Boilermakers’ lead from 3 to 6.

Jaden Ivey dream killer pic.twitter.com/JkMSokBklj — that one tall guy (@1sevenfooter) March 21, 2022

They would not relinquish this lead and would go on to win 81-71 and move onto the Sweet 16 where Saint Peter’s awaits them.

For the aforementioned game-clinching shot, Ivey got shown tons of love on social media and Ja Morat joined in, praising his ‘lil bro’ for the 3.