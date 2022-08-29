Stephen Jackson and 2007 Warriors smoked Marijuana with Jessica Alba and $80 million actress

The 2007 “we believe” Warriors were incredible. So much so that Stephen Jackson admitted to smoking marijuana to celebrate their wins!

In 2007, the Golden State Warriors were a team bursting with a spark. No superstars, no stars either. Just sheer will. That is what led to the birth of the “We Believe” era.

The team was defying all odds and expectations. They were slaying giants and for a while, it looked as though they were almost invincible. No matter the foe, there was a chance at victory.

So naturally, as the spirits were high, so were the players. Yes, as per Stephen Jackson, a member of the team the Warriors were enjoying their victory over the Dallas Mavericks so much that they decided to get their entourage and smoke marijuana.

Stephen Jackson admits to smoking marijuana with Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson, on his bed!

Yes, you read that statement correctly. The Warriors had just upset the Dallas Mavericks, the no.1 seed in the West, during the first round of the playoffs.

The confidence around the team was sky high and as a result, they all wanted to celebrate. At the time Baron Davis was great friends with Hollywood stars like Jessica Alba, Snoop Dogg, Woody Allen, and Kate Hudson.

Millionaires and the weight of those names were enough for some players. They would never forget an encounter like this. Jackson spoke out about the wild celebrations on 95.7 The Game. He had this to say.

“I’m laying in my bed after the game, and Baron Davis is good friends with Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson. They don’t wanna smoke in front of everybody so they came to my room. Just picture this, they’re both laying on my bed. I’m loaded so I’m having all kinds of things going on in my mind,”

Wow, we might never get the full details of the story but safe to say the “We Believe” team really believed in partying after a win.

