Draymond Green Thinks Ja Morant’s Suspension Could Signal “Beginning of the End” in Memphis

It seems like everyone across the NBA is monitoring Ja Morant’s situation in Memphis, including active players. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has kept a close eye on his Western Conference rivals. This new development has led to Green coming to quite a strong conclusion.

Outside of the Memphis Grizzlies, Green knows fairly well how great Morant is when he is playing at his best. After all, the Grizzlies and Warriors went toe-to-toe in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

However, things have changed drastically, and it seems Morant has mentally checked out. His recent performance against the Los Angeles Lakers displayed a disengaged superstar. It didn’t help that his actions afterwards led to a one-game suspension from the team.

Green has witnessed similar situations throughout his 13 years in the NBA. The former Defensive Player of the Year was even watching Morant during that game with Stephen Curry. The two couldn’t help but realize that Morant looked completely uninterested. As a result, he strongly believes this may indicate an unfortunate outcome for Grizzlies fans.

“When you see this, this leaves you in a space of, is this the beginning of the end?” Green wondered on The Draymond Green Show.

Morant’s recent years in Memphis have been far from ideal. The Grizzlies have reached the postseason two out of the last three seasons, with only two wins to show for it.

Of course, the team has had to navigate Morant’s off-court issues, which have significantly derailed their progress as a team. The last thing the organization wants is more drama involving their franchise star. Unfortunately, suspending Morant in this fashion doesn’t do the two-time All-Star any favors.

“I’m not a big fan of suspending your top guys as someone who’s been suspended through the years,” Green said. “I don’t think it does much of anything outside of piss the guys off.”

Morant already seems unhappy with the team’s current direction. They traded away his backcourt running mate in Desmond Bane, as well as let go of former head coach Taylor Jenkins. That move appeared confusing at the time, but the ramifications are more apparent than ever before.

“When you looked at their team, Jaren, Ja those guys. I think they rocked with Taylor Jenkins. If that’s the case and you just up and fire him, you’re almost signalling to Ja and possibly Jaren that you really don’t give a damn what they think about who’s coaching them. So that right there would definitely be the beginning of the end,” Green declared.

Every season, a star player becomes available. Although Morant has not publicly requested a trade yet, all signs point to the Grizzlies star becoming the next big domino to fall.