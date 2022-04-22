“Draymond Green told me he liked Jordan Poole”: Bob Myers reveals the former DPOY’s reaction to drafting JP in 2019

Warriors GM Bob Myers reveals Draymond Green’s contribution in drafting Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

It’s safe to say that the future of the Dub Nation is in safe hands. Retaining its core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors franchise has already started laying the bricks for its future, following a similar approach to what the Spurs did back in the day.

The Warriors are trying to mix its young players with its Big 3. Nonetheless, the veterans on the roster have raised no objection to this so far, with the likes of Draymond Green taking a personal interest. The recent success of Jordan Poole is the latest example of the Dubs having an eye for great talent.

Having acquired top draft picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, coupled with scouting a talent like Gary Payton II, the Warriors are good. The team-first and democratic approach in the organization makes it the ideal place for young talent to grow and blossom.

Interestingly, Green has played an active role in scouting these young talents, showing us a future GM in the making.

Warriors GM Bob Myers consults Draymond Green on a regular basis.

The Golden State Warriors could be a great case study for aspirants pursuing a degree in the sports field. One of the richest franchises in the NBA, the Dubs have seen it all in the last decade. From the rebuilding process to constructing one of the greatest super teams in American sports history.

The Warriors have been a revolutionary franchise, being a game-changer in the league. With the Dubs having their eyes set on the Larry O’Brien trophy this season, they have also laid the foundation for their future, with Green playing a vital role in both.

Warriors GM Bob Myers on drafting Jordan Poole in 2019: “Draymond said he likes him.” Myers on his draft night interactions with Draymond in 2021: “He texted me after the third, fourth pick and said ‘Kuminga’.” “At about the ninth pick, he said ‘Moody’.” (via @fra_sempru) pic.twitter.com/EJizD6v3xE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 21, 2022

While Curry might be the best player on the roster, Green is the heart and soul of the team. The point forward possesses a high basketball IQ and ranks among the top when it comes to playmaking.

Thus it wouldn’t be surprising to see the former DPOY step in the shoes of a GM post his pro basketball career.