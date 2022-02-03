“Steve Kerr, you’re going to love the guy we just found!”: Warriors’ Head Coach talks about Moses Moody, shares how Bob Myers talked about drafting him

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about what GM Bob Myers had told him before drafting Moses Moody, how it’s faring

The Golden State Warriors drafted two rookies from the 2021 NBA Draft. At #7, they picked Jonathan Kuminga, and at #14, they drafted Moses Moody. Out of the two, Jonathan Kuminga has already started to make a name for himself with the team, and in the league. Moses Moody, on the other hand, has done a tremendous job in the G-League and stays ready for chances with the team.

On Tuesday, we saw the Warriors play without 7 of their regulars. Steve Kerr saw this and gave Moses Moody a starting opportunity. Moody took the chance and did not disappoint at all.

Jordan Poole Tonight 31 Points 6 Rebounds, 5 assists Moses Moody Tonight 20 Points, 7 Rebounds Jonathan Kuminga Tonight 19 Points, 3 Rebounds, 3 assists The Future Of Golden State 😤💯 pic.twitter.com/u6mvMNM1V7 — ً (@BolWrld) February 2, 2022

The Dubs secured a come-back 124-120 win over the Spurs.

Steve Kerr shares how Bob Myers informed him about drafting Moses Moody

After coming back home from San Antonio, Steve Kerr made his way to 957 The Game, for his weekly appearance on the ‘Damon and Ratto’ show. There, he talked about Andrew Wiggins, the win in San Antonio, and his two rookies, especially Moses Moody.

Kerr talked about how Bob Myers told him about drafting Moses.

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: “Bob (Myers) called me before the draft and said, ‘We found a guy you’re going to love’… He’s just one of those guys who’s always in the right place defensively. Has a really high basketball IQ at both ends of the floor.” 👏 (via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2022

Steve Kerr is mighty impressed with the efforts Moody has put in, and his work with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In the 4 games he’s played, he’s averaged 31.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals while shooting 41.3% from the deep.

In the NBA, his 3% has been a little shaky, shooting 28.6% from the deep. However, over the last two games, he’s made 9-15 from the deep, including almost making the franchise rookie record for the most 3s in a game. The way Moody is developing, the Warriors seem to have a bright future ahead, if they can manage to hold onto their young talents.