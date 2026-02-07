Draymond Green: Trade Deadlines Uproot Families, S**ttiest Part of the NBA

The NBA trade deadline is one of the most anticipated days for basketball fans. There’s no telling which players will find new homes as many teams look to add or even subtract. However, in the process of becoming hyper-fixated as a fan, it’s easy to overlook all the negatives the trade deadline brings. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green highlights why the deadline is actually the worst aspect of the NBA.

Advertisement

Although these NBA players are on TV and earning millions of dollars, they are still humans like everyone else. Their salary doesn’t make them robots able to deactivate any and every emotion aside from their love for basketball.

Players all across the league have families, friendships, connections and even great memories with their respective organization. It’s inhumane to simply ask a person to shift their entire life in a mere moment.

“I find it very interesting when I see people like, ‘Oh man, send this guy there. It don’t matter.’ You don’t realize the impact that it has on people’s lives,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

The Warriors traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis and Green explained the reality of what it actually means for them.

“Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, they got to uproot their family from the Bay Area. Move their family to Atlanta or a different location because you don’t know the certainty of that, and you don’t want to keep moving them. That’s a real thing,” Green revealed.

This situation isn’t limited to Kuminga or Hield either. Chicago Bulls recently went on to host a fire sale for all members of the previous core. The writing may have been on the wall, but that didn’t make the adjustment any easier.

“Obviously [going to] miss [Nikola Vucevic] a lot,” Bulls guard Colby White said. ” Tough day, but I guess it’s part of the game, so we’re supposed to be robots about it.”

Green reiterated the sentiment as he talked about being tired of the way the trade deadline is talked about in general.

“The trade deadline sucks because it’s human beings, but you have no say over your life and what happens next. That’s just it. It’s a s***** thing. It’s actually one of the s******** parts of playing in the NBA,” Green proclaimed.

Fortunately, Green hasn’t experienced what it’s like for a team to trade him, even though rumors suggested that the Warriors were prepared to send him away to make way for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thankfully, his home remains the same and he is using his voice to shed light on a topic which certainly needs more coverage.