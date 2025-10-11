Despite Believing Russell Westbrook Belongs in the NBA, Dwight Howard Invites Him to Take $12M Chinese Deal

Russell Westbrook might not have a home in the NBA this upcoming season, but if reports are to be believed, the former Nuggets point guard could be trying his luck in the East very soon. And why wouldn’t he? Apparently, he could be paid four times more than what any NBA team is willing to offer him … and that too, for just playing half a season.

At 36, Westbrook is a 17-year-old veteran, and should he choose to remain in America this upcoming season, his career will be old enough to drive! But despite being a nine-time NBA All-Star, it doesn’t seem like there is much interest in the market for the former Denver Nuggets guard.

While he hasn’t been an All-Star caliber for some time now, Westbrook had a decent run for the Nuggets last year, where he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. But does Westbrook want to continue in the NBA, where he is likely to ride the bench for most of the season? Well, former NBA champion Dwight Howard certainly thinks Westbrook should stick it out, but his advice was somewhat mixed.

Having played in Taiwan himself after leaving the NBA in 2022, Howard recently posted an Instagram reel where he shared a truly conflicting message.

“You should be in the NBA, trust me, I know how it feels, but go ahead go make that bag overseas and enjoy your life,” he told Westbrook.

In the IG reel, he also shared a report stating that Westbrook could follow in the path set by Tracy McGrady and himself and try some Eastern medicine for $12 million.

Now, that’s not a bad number by any means. It’s certainly a lot more than anything Westbrook could realistically expect to secure in the NBA. It should, however, be noted that Howard has had a habit of asking NBA players to move to Taiwan. He’s even tried convincing LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Bronny James to give it a shot.

Obviously, some of these offers were made in jest, but there’s nothing wrong with shooting your shot. LeBron already has a massive following in that part of the world and would certainly have made an impact there. In fact, the way his career is going right now with the Lakers, King James could certainly use a bit of a morale boost and a big payday!

The same goes for Westbrook as well, but it would appear that the guard is considering other options before settling down on the China gig. Apparently, he has been in conversation with the Sacramento Kings about joining the roster for the 2025-26 NBA season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania, in an appearance on NBA Today, revealed, “I’m told there is strong mutual interest between Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings … The Kings have a need for a reserve point guard. They were 29th in bench points and 29th in bench assists last season.”

“Russell Westbrook helps with that, and he’s got relationships across that organization. Domantas Sabonis, he’s close with, he played with him. He played with Dennis Schröder as well. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, they have LA ties,” he added.

Unfortunately, at this moment, these reports are all there is to the Westbrook story. His fans would hope he joins the Kings and continues his career in the NBA. But if that’s not possible, making a mark in China for $12 million isn’t exactly a bad second option.