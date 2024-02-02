Who Are Lewis Hamilton’s Close Friends in the NBA Featuring Michael Jordan

Lewis Hamilton is highly regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers ever. Tied with Michael Schumacher, Hamilton has won a joint record for seven Driver’s championship titles and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (197) of all time. After spending almost 11 seasons with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Hamilton has now decided to part ways with the team at the end of the 2024 season to join Ferrari.

As we talk about the British racing legend, the NBA fans must also wonder about his connection with the league. Well, Hamilton has widely expressed his love for basketball and is in close touch and contact with some of the greatest legends and veterans of the league. Let’s find out which NBA celebrities are currently among some of Lewis Hamilton’s closest friends.

#1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton are considered the GOATs in their respective field. However, nobody would have expected Hamilton to drop a bombshell when Hamilton revealed in 2021 how Jordan had offered the British racer a contract to sign for his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. This was a great opportunity for Hamilton to try new avenues of racing, especially NASCAR, which follows a much different format than F1.

However, Hamilton rather chose to continue with Mercedes at Formula 1 and renewed his contract till 2025. Now, both the legends often connect via text message and have built a strong friendship with each other over the years.

#2. LeBron James

LeBron James and Hamilton have a close bond of friendship, with both pulling up to each other’s important games and races. Lewis Hamilton has been a regular courtside guest at LeBron James’s games, the latest being in the 2023 playoffs between the Lakers and the Warriors. Similarly, Bron often shows up at Hamilton’s races in Europe and for the ones held in the United States.

Just like LeBron, Hamilton was one of the latest celebrities to be awarded his own skin by Epic Games in their battle royale game, Fortnite. With this, Hamilton joined the likes of other celebrities like Neymar Jr., Ariana Grande, and Marshmello to feature in the game.

#3. Dwyane Wade

Amongst all other NBA stars, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is perhaps the closest to Lewis Hamilton. We can infer this from their social media activities, as Wade and Hamilton often shared about each other on their respective pages. Wade has followed up with Formula 1 for quite a while and has been a regular in many Grand Prixs over the years.

In 2018, Wade attended the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix to support their friend Hamilton, who finished third. Just one day after, Wade and Hamilton appeared on a yacht and were seen dancing and celebrating together. D-Wade shared clips of this moment on his Instagram, which garnered many hilarious reactions from the fans.

Hamilton and Wade have also vacationed together, where one time, Wade reminisced about busting his mouth after jet skiing with the F1 racer. The two were recently seen attending Dua Lipa’s Versace show in Cannes in 2023, spending time with the British-Albanian pop star and Donatella Versace.