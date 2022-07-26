Draymond Green was sued for slapping a former college football player in front of his girlfriend right after he won Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green is one of the most divisive players active in the NBA.

Green is one of those players who you love to have on your side but would loathe as an opponent. The Golden State Warriors big is a four-time champion and has secured the bag from the team that drafted him.

Green is a multiple-time all-star and all-defensive selection. His passionate and outspoken conduct has often led to him being referred to as the leader and the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty.

Also read: 6ft 6’ Warriors forward, Draymond Green’s “2017 Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s Bulls easily” tweet draws flak from fans

Draymond’s ability to play as a small ball defensive big despite his shorter frame reflects Green’s mentality accurately too. Green’s loud boisterous nature has not just been associated with his alpha mentality. They have landed the Warriors star in considerable trouble too.

Green was sued by a former Michigan State University football player, Jermaine Edmondson, and his girlfriend at the time, Bianca Williams. Draymond himself was an alumnus of Michigan State University and was a champion with his college side too.

Why were the two MSU alumni involved in a legal tussle?

Jermaine Edmondson, referring to Green as a “Bully”, filed a lawsuit for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress. Edmondson states that Green demeaned him at a bar.

The Warriors star and Edmondsen met each other at a bar in Michigan. There, the duo got into a tussle over something. Green allegedly proceeded to make a comment to the tune of how Edmondson is merely a scholarship athlete who is funded by Green.

Draymond had also paid a civil infraction of noise violation during the course of the same set of events. Green’s disregard for others in a moment of madness and his tendency to drift to that was on full display here.

Edmondsen’s girlfriend Bianca Williams is also party to the suit. Green, who was arrested for his wild act, avoided jail time. He was also given a restraining order for a year away from Edmondsen.

Sadly, after this incident, Edmondsen left MSU and his collegiate career. Green on the other hand went from strength to strength in the NBA.

Draymond’s carefree actions may have robbed us of an NFL level prospect. Flagrants aren’t served off the court, damages are. And if the tales are true, Green is in for a fat damages check.

Also read: “I want Draymond Green punched in the face!”: The time Charles Barkley pulled absolutely no punches while going at $60 million-worth Warriors star