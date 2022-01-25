“Draymond Green would be out till after the All-Star Game!”: Warriors’ insider Monte Poole describes the DPOY candidate’s injury, suggests he’ll be out for 3-4 more weeks

Warriors’ DPOY frontrunner Draymond Green is rumored to be out till the All-Star break, or maybe even longer

For the last year or two, the Golden State Warriors have had their sides of the floor clearly demarcated. Stephen Curry was their leader when it came to the offensive side of the game. On the defensive half, Draymond Green was the unparalleled leader, and had absolute autonomy.

Also Read: “I see myself as Kobe Bryant and Sachin Tendulkar as Michael Jordan”: Former cricket legend Yuvraj Singh explains how he and the Master Blaster shared an MJ-Kobe like relationship

This season, with the addition of all their new pieces, while the two are still the leaders in their department, their workload has gone down a little. Draymond Green has been out of the Warriors’ lineup since 6th January, when the Dubs faced the Pelicans. What started as rest on a back-to-back, changed to a last-minute scratch due to calf tightness, on Klay Thompson‘s return game. It has been a rough stretch of 8 games(9, if one includes the game where he played just 8 seconds against Cleveland).

Draymond Green would be out till at least the All-Star Game

After struggling in a few games, the Warriors’ seemed to have figured their identity on the defensive floor without Green. From the top-rated defense in the NBA, the Warriors have been ranking #3 since Draymond got injured. While that’s a drop, it’s not that big of a drop, as was expected. The habits instilled by Green and the coaching staff seem to be holding for now. However, on the offensive side, Draymond’s playmaking is something the Dubs are missing terribly.

On the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Warriors’ insider Monte Poole joined host Grant Liffman. There Monte shared how the team is not worried about the injury to Draymond as of now, but they all believe that he’d be out for the next 3-4 weeks.

This same information was also shared by Marc Spears, except, he didn’t give out any timeframe.

Marc Spears on NBA Today on Draymond: “I keep hearing there’s no light at the end of the tunnel…& it’s very uncertain when Draymond will be back”

Ok — Baltej (@Baltej_hoops) January 25, 2022

Also Read: “Chris Paul could’ve been a Lakers legend!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Suns star pours on for a 27-point double-double and near triple-double vs Jazz

With the Dubs having a cushion because of their early-season start, they should take it easy with Draymond’s return. There is no hurry, and they need to make sure his back is totally healed. With Klay suffering knee stiffness and Curry being in a slump, Draymond’s presence is needed, but not urgently enough to risk a major injury. Officially, we may receive a report at the end of the month. However, it is expected that the report would tell us to wait for 2 more weeks. Hopefully, they would also give us more information with the same.