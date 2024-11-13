“Draymond’s Gonna Commit a Flagrant Foul”: Klay Thompson’s Father Mychal Issues Prediction for Son’s Return to Golden State

Klay Thompson is returning to the Chase Center for the first time since signing with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. His father, Mychal Thompson, is positive about his son receiving a warm welcome. During his appearance on Willard and Dibs’ show on 95.7 The Game, he predicted how the night would go.

The former NBA star believes “They’ll give him a nice little tribute tonight and welcome him back and show him appreciation for all the years he spent up there.” However, once the game starts, Thompson will be another opponent for the Warriors.

He predicted that Draymond Green would stay true to his word and foul him. Mychal said, “Draymond’s gonna commit a flagrant foul on him.” Although he must’ve said in jest, there’s a possibility that we might get to witness that.

"They'll give him a nice little tribute tonight and welcome him back and show him appreciation for all the years he spent up there … and then Draymond's gonna commit a flagrant foul on him." 😂 – Mychal Thompson, Klay's dad, on @WillardAndDibs 🎧 https://t.co/VX5bR6O7Wo pic.twitter.com/qC8Ks9IlMS — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 12, 2024

While it’s undeniable that Thompson has been one of the biggest stars for the franchise, he is no longer playing for the home team. The Warriors would hope that he has an off day at shooting. If that doesn’t work, Green can always take care of business as Mychal predicted.