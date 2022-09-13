“Michael Jordan owed me 75 cents, and never paid up!”: Former UNC Media Studies student reveals tale about 6x NBA Champion

NBA legend Michael Jordan thrived off winning against others and gambling was one of his outlets for the same

In 1981, Michael Jordan joined the University of North Carolina on a basketball scholarship. Jordan averaged 13.4 ppg on 53.4% shooting, winning him the ACC Freshman of the Year honors. MJ hit the game-winner over Georgetown to secure the NCAA Championship for the Tar Heels.

MJ’s drive to be the best didn’t start in the NBA. As we’ve heard tales of his childhood, we know how competitive Mike was, right from when he was a kid. The spirit to be the best only grew stronger as time went on, and his college teammates and coaches could feel the same.

During MJ’s time at UNC, there was a senior who lived on his floor in the dorms. David Mann was a senior majoring in radio, television, and motion pictures. In the book, Michael Jordan: The Life, by Roland Lazenby, Mann described MJ’s dedication to the sport, even back then, and how focused he was.

Michael Jordan owed a senior 75 cents for a gambling debt and never paid up

As we’ve come to learn, Michael Jordan absolutely loves the thrill of gambling. Doesn’t matter how big or small, no matter what the game or the situation is, MJ loved any way where he could take money from another man’s hands.

One day MJ saw Mann was putting into a cup in the hallway. Describing the incident for Roland Lazenby, David said,

“He wants to do it too, and he wants to bet on putting the ball into the cup. It was only like a quarter or a dime, but anyway we did this for like thirty minutes and I was beating him. I had to go to class, and he wouldn’t let me stop. So he’s making me stay there, but I didn’t want to lose so I kept putting it into the cup.” Finally, in exasperation, Jordan threw down the putter and walked off. “He ended up owing me about seventy-five cents,” Mann remembered, “and he never paid.”

MJ used to bet coke cans with teammates during practices. I’m sure it wasn’t a matter of being able to afford the same. However, in Jordan’s mind, I’m sure he would have thought he could win the money back, and hence he never settled his debt.