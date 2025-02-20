“DVT Ended Chris Bosh’s Career”: Victor Wembanyama’s Season-Ending Condition Has NBA Fans Worried About Spurs Star

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Shaqís OGsduring the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In a shocking turn of events, the Spurs announced superstar Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season. Only a few days ago, Wembanyama looked fully healthy, playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. ESPN insider Shams Charania broke the devastating news on X, revealing the 7-foot-3 big man is dealing with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

A deep vein thrombosis is a type of blood clot. The Spurs believe the injury is an isolated condition, but it will require significant caution. Blood clots are serious and have even cut athletes’ careers short, as one user recalled, “DVT ended Chris Bosh’s career. Scary situation.”

The Spurs star was having a sensational season and was the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award. This tragic news left many fans in sorrow, but one user believes there should be an exception on Wemby’s behalf. Although the dominant defensive force won’t meet the 65-game limit, he believes Wemby is still deserving of the award. He said,

“Victor Wembanyama should 100% win the Defensive Player Of The Year award this season. I understand the 65-game limit but sucks in cases like this.”

Wemby is, unfortunately, the most recent addition to the long list of players out with significant injuries. This seemed to be the breaking point for many fans, like this one who wrote, “This season is beyond cursed.”

San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss reminder of the season with a deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

The NBA world has joined together to wish Wembanyama the best in this difficult time. There is no timetable for when he could return to the court, as the Spurs are still examining the situation. Hopefully, he doesn’t follow the same path as Bosh and can make a full return.