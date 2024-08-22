Dwight Howard Berates NBA 2K For Inaccurate Ratings And Face Scans

Each summer, the basketball community eagerly anticipates the release of the latest NBA 2K edition. This annual launch sparks countless debates among fans and players alike, with most controversies stemming from perceived inaccuracies in player ratings. Adding fuel to the ongoing discussions, Dwight Howard has highlighted another inaccuracy in the iconic game.

Howard shared a video on X that showcased his ratings from NBA 2K5 through NBA 2K24. In the caption, he expressed dissatisfaction with the ratings and facial scanning being completely inaccurate.

“Man don’t none of those look like me and they had me at a 93 in 09 and a 96 in 2013 that’s how you know these ratings ain’t accurate.”

Man don’t none of those look like me and they had me at a 93 in 09 and a 96 in 2013 that’s how you know these ratings ain’t accurate pic.twitter.com/p4cGikEayG — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 21, 2024

Howard did have a better season in 2009 than in 2013. But to be fair, 2K awards a rating to the player based on their performance in the previous season. If Howard was rated 93 in NBA 2K9, that implies his performance in the 2007-2008 season was worth a 93.

However, these ratings still seem to be a hoax considering the rating that he was awarded in NBA 2K10. The 2008-2009 season was simply incredible for the 6ft 10” big man, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award and making it to the All-NBA First Team.

Despite a sensational campaign, “Superman’s” ratings took an unexpected hit, falling to 89. His ratings would further take a hit – 88 – in NBA 2K11, despite averaging similar stats and retaining the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2009-2010 campaign.

In terms of stats, Howard had his best performance in the 2010-2011 season – 22.9 points and 14.1 rebounds. But his rating in NBA 2K12 (93) was lesser than in NBA 2K13 (96), despite having a not as great 2011-2012 season.

Maybe Howard’s switch from the Orlando Magic to a bigger market team – the Los Angeles Lakers – in 2012 has a big role to play for the same.

In terms of facial scanning, technology wasn’t as advanced as it is now. Hence, in the earlier editions of the games, D12 does look unrecognizable. However, from NBA 2K12 onwards the face scans became much more accurate.

During EA’s Triple Double Event for the launch of “Elite 11” in 2010, Howard revealed playing Madden and NBA Live and had no mention of the NBA 2K game.

Question: “Did you play a lot of video games growing up?”

Howard: “Yeah, I used to have a whole set-up in the basement.”

Question: “What was your game back then?”

Howard: “I played Live. We also played Madden, but the big game was Live.”

Dwight isn’t amused by the scans or his ratings on NBA 2K. Hence, it makes it much more clear why he never expressed any love for the same game.