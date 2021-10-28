“I did a conscious effort in the weight room this summer”: Anthony Davis shares an update on his injury scare during the match against the Spurs

Lakers star Anthony Davis shares an update on his injury scare during the match against the San Antonio Spurs. The former champion talks about how he benefitted from weight training during the off-season.

The LA Lakers are back to winning ways, courtesy of Anthony Davis. The Lakers clinched their second straight win against the Spurs, this time without superstar LeBron James playing. Nonetheless, AD and Russell Westbrook took care of everything.

Davis had 35-points, 17-rebounds, and 4-blocks, shooting 48.4% from the field. The eight-time All-Star made five out of his six free throws. The Lakers defeated the Spurs 125-121, with the match going down till the wire.

However, one instance in the match had Lakers fans worried, involving Anthony Davis landing awkwardly and grabbing his knee in pain. The incident happened in the final seconds of the game. Thankfully, AD was able to get back and play.

Also read: “It is beautiful to watch Carmelo Anthony, especially after the NBA gave up on him”: Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis heap praises of Melo for showing resilience

Davis would address the injury post-game, stating how training in the weight room during the off-season helped him.

Anthony Davis provides an update on his injury, crediting his off-season training.

It’s no secret the Davis is one of the most injury-prone superstars in the league. The 2020-21 season was one of the roughest years for AD healthwise. Davis had umpteen no. of injuries, playing 36 out of the 72 game season. AD’s injury-ridden season cost the Lakers a chance to repeat as champions.

Davis had every critic and pundit question his durability and conditioning. Former MVP and TNT analyst Charles Barkley coined the term street clothes for the Lakers big man. The reason behind this term was AD sitting out most of the games.

Nonetheless, Davis made sure to put in the work during the off-season, which seems to be helping him. The 28-year old would recover quickly from an awkward landing during last night’s game against the Spurs. AD spoke about the incident post-game.

“Just constant efforts in the weight room, in the training room,” Davis said. “I did a conscious effort in the weight room this summer, so the injury could have been a lot worse if I didn’t. But just playing through it man, I mean stuff is going to happen early on. Things happen, it’s part of basketball, it’s part of the game.

“But what you do to prevent those injuries is what’s most important. Staying on top of your recovery and your strength training and your treatments and stuff, so that’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on and was able to continue to play after that injury.”

Via: SB Nation

Anthony Davis said he thought tonight’s injury could have been a lot worse if he didn’t train as hard in the weight room as he did this summer. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 27, 2021

Also read: ‘Lakers need to bench Russell Westbrook as all plays run through LeBron James and Anthony Davis’: Charles Barkley explains why Brodie shouldn’t be starting

Davis’ hard work seems to have paid off, as he would finish the game with a 35-point performance. The Lakers would win back-to-back.