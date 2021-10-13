“Dwight Howard’s impression of LeBron James is absolutely spot on!”: Lakers center makes a hilarious highlight, copying the King while on the bench

Lakers center Dwight Howard hilariously replicates LeBron James’ shot after the King hits a dagger three against the Warriors

LeBron James doesn’t get nearly enough credit when it comes to his development as a three-point shooter.

During the King’s rookie year, he averaged just 29% from beyond the arc, on 2.7 attempts per game.

Now, given that the man was incredible at virtually every aspect of the game, he could’ve pulled a Ben Simmons, and just chosen not to work on his shot as hard as he did. But as we all know, the man did what he could to improve.

The result? Well, in 2020-21, the man averaged a much improved 36.5% from beyond the arc, on 6.3 attempts per game. Simply put, he is a genuine threat now from beyond the arc.

That said though, we will admit, his shooting form always looks a bit peculiar.

It obviously isn’t like Lonzo Ball’s old shot, but it still looks very awkward at times. He tends to lean back a tad, and rotates his shoulders quite a bit as well. And it seems it is exactly this form, that has intrigued Dwight Howard quite a bit.

Dwight Howard does his best impression of LeBron James’s shot after he drills a tough three-pointer

Now, we’re sure you know this, but Dwight Howard isn’t quite the three-pointer LeBron James is. And in our opinion, it really shows in his impression of the King.

You haven’t seen the clip yet? Well then, take a look at the Instagram post below.

Now, after the stepback (which was very sloppy we must add), Dwight clearly seems to shoot with both hands being almost completely under the ball. And to add to the catastrophe, the man is flaring his elbows more than a man trying to tell the plane where to go after landing.

Perhaps LeBron James needs to rethink his decision to let the man shoot from beyond the arc after just two blocks. Given what we’ve seen, we’d suggest pushing that number up to 10 immediately.

