“Dwyane Wade and LeBron James tried to KILL each other!” : David Fizdale describes how the Heatles couldn’t lay off each other during training

The Heatles were a fascinating team that dominated the early 2010s in the NBA.

They were highlighted by the big three of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh. Along with the “Godfather” Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra, they crafted a machine that went four on four in their time together to the NBA Finals.

The Heat however did not click immediately. Their 2011 Finals loss to the Mavericks was also highly heralded as a major failure.

Former assistant coach David Fizdale was a key member of their coaching success. Fizdale went on to become a head coach in the NBA and was highly regarded in the league for his tactical awareness.

On the Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst sat with Fizdale and made the Heatles their conversation topic. What Fizdale had to talk about the initiation of the Heatles to Heat culture is iconic.

How did Fizdale describe the Heatles?

Windhorst asked Fizdale about the Heatles training camp prior to season one. Fizdale’s description matches basketball war.

Fizdale says that the Heat squad took to fierce competition even in training camp. This got further intense with the failings of the Heatles initially.

Fizdale describes it as the greatest training camp he has attended.

Bosh and Haslem would go at each other and so did LeBron and Wade. Their competitiveness was on full display. Neither pair would team up with their alternative in the roster. It was pure top-quality basketball scrimmages.

The Heat were a special team. While they did underachieve, winning “only” two championships, the Heat were iconic in their own sense. Flash, Wade and LeBron succeesfully came together to put a historic superteam.

The intensity of trainings describes their will to win. Bosh and LeBron were both young stars thirsty for a ring. And with Wade, they achieved it.

The Pat Riley-led Heatles will forever be iconic. Like them or hate them, their legacy is forever.

