“We can clone LeBron James, Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate?”: David Fizdale had a hilarious response when asked about what should the Lakers do when the 36-year old is not on the floor

LA Lakers assistant head coach David Fizdale had a hilarious response when asked about what the team should do when LeBron James is out of the game.

It’s no secret that LeBron James is a generational athlete and a physical specimen. Soon to be 37-years of age, the four-time Finals MVP refuses to slow down. James recently became the all-time scorer in Christmas games, surpassing the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers superstar had 39-points, 9-rebounds, 7-assists, and 3-steals, in a loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas day. In year 19th, James continues to play some of his best basketball and is the sole engine in the Lakers squad boasting Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Though the Lakers have lost five consecutive games, LeBron’s stats have been exceptional. The former scoring champion has averaged 31.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 5.2 APG in his last five games. The superstar has shot 55.8% from the field and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

During a post-match media interaction, Fizdale was asked about the Lakers’ plan of action when James wasn’t on the floor to which, the Lakers assistant coach had a hysterical response.

David Fizdale had an interesting answer when asked, what should the Lakers do when LeBron James is not on the floor.

With head coach Frank Vogel under the NBA’s COVID protocols, assistant coach Fizdale has filled in for the former. The Lakers are going through turmoil, with AD out for four weeks and many of its players in the league’s COVID protocols.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is struggling to fit on the roster. Despite all the chaos, an aging James continues to be the driving force behind the purple and gold team. The Lakers are 5-7 in the 12 games that the superstar didn’t play.

Fizdale recently expressed his disappointment in the team failing James.

David Fizdale hates that LeBron’s “incredible effort” is wasted on losses like tonight. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 26, 2021

When asked how the Lakers could combat the absence of James on the court, Fizdale said the following.

“We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.”

David Fizdale on what the Lakers should do when LeBron is out of the game: “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 26, 2021

There is no denying that the game will miss James when he decides to hang his boots.