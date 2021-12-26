Basketball

“We can clone LeBron James, Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate?”: David Fizdale had a hilarious response when asked about what should the Lakers do when the 36-year old is not on the floor

"We can clone LeBron James, Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate?": David Fizdale had a hilarious response when asked about what should the Lakers do when the 36-year old is not on the floor
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It would have been decided a lot earlier" - Red Bull reckon Max Verstappen's 51G crash at Silverstone delayed his anointment as new world champ
Next Article
"I enjoy every second"– Fernando Alonso rejoicing his second innings in Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
"A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching": James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day
“A lot of nothing, video games, and binge-watching”: James Harden reveals his quarantine schedule after dropping a 30-point triple-double against LeBron James and co on Christmas day

Nets star James Harden reveals his timetable during the quarantine. The former MVP was cleared…