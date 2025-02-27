Dwyane Wade and Lou Williams Don’t Believe Caitlin Clark Could “Cook” in Ice Cube’s Big 3

Caitlin Clark’s fame was so high last year that she received an invitation to participate in the Big 3 league before her WNBA draft. She declined the offer, though, and former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Lou Williams believe she made the right choice as they don’t think she would have dominated there.

In 2024, Big 3 founder Ice Cube offered Clark a resounding $5 million contract to join the 3-on-3 men’s league. That contract would’ve easily made her the highest-paid female basketball player of all time.

Ice Cube gave Clark this ahead of her rookie season, but she promptly declined.

In a recent episode of The Underground Lounge, someone asked Williams and Wade whether they believed Clark could compete in the Big 3. Wade couldn’t wrap his head around Clark playing in the competition in the 3-on-3 men’s league.

“Cook or get a bucket?” Wade asked with curiosity. “Cook in half court? That’s going to be tough.”

Williams provided a more sure-fire answer to the question, stating Clark would “absolutely not” be able to cook.

It’s nothing against Clark’s abilities as a basketball player, though. The two former NBA stars highlighted the differences between the men’s and women’s games, the biggest one being the physicality.

“You’re going to see her get posted up every single play,” claimed Williams. Since the Big3 mainly comprises of retired NBA players, their old school style of play would make the game too physical for Clark to handle.

They believe these issues would translate on the other side of the court, too. Clark wouldn’t be able to shake defenders as she usually does due to the size and strength of the men.

Wade and Williams know Clark can succeed in 3-on-3 competition but think Unrivaled is the significantly better choice.

Wade’s initial assumption when he heard Ice Cube’s offer to Clark

When the news broke of Ice Cube’s offer to Clark, Wade interpreted it differently from the rest of the public. Rather than Clark participating against the men, Wade thought the Big 3 was starting a women’s division with Clark as the face.

“When I heard it, I didn’t think it was for her to play with the actual players,” Wade said. “I thought it was to create the Big 3 league for women. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, he’s about the create Big 3 for the women and they want Caitlin Clark to lead the charge.”

This was all before Unrivaled became a functioning league. However, it would’ve given the league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart healthy competition.

Clark not only declined an invitation to join the Big 3, but she also passed up on Unrivaled. Her focus is being in top form come the WNBA season and competing for a championship.