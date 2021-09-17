“Dwyane Wade cheating on me was a lot to take in”: Gabrielle Union finally reveals how she felt about her husband’s cheating scandal from 2013

Dwyane Wade’s wife and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union reveals her thoughts about Dwyane Wade’s cheating scandal from 2013

During his NBA career, Dwyane Wade was a perfect role model in many ways. He very evidently worked hard at his craft and even won quite a bit in his career, including a scoring title, a Finals MVP, and 3 NBA championships.

However, during his prime, it seems there was one thing he just couldn’t do. And it was the art of monogamy.

During his time with Big three Miami Heat, the man had a baby with another woman, prior to his marriage to his now-wife, Gabrielle Union.

Excerpt from one the most challenging chapters of my life. Whew 😢😭😭😭 I hope sharing these stories helps someone out there. My book #YouGotAnythingStronger available this Tue September 14th 🙏🏾📚🖤 Pre-order!! https://t.co/dd6BsR4M70 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 12, 2021

This couldn’t have been easy to take for her at the time, but yet, she had no public words on the matter. But now, after all these years, she has finally decided to reveal what she went through, and how horrid the whole experience might have been.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Damian Lillard takes slight jab at Blazers for not winning a ring with him

“We were not in a good place in our relationship”: Gabrielle Union comments on the Dwyane Wade cheating scandal

Gabrielle Union recently published her memoir, called ‘You Got Anything Stronger?”. In it, she has detailed quite a few incidents and experiences in her life. And as we mentioned, the cheating fiasco is in fact one of them.

Here is what she said.

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman… It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience.

There are people — strangers who I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

Union deserves some serious credit for sticking with Dwyane Wade through this whole process. And we hope the couple continues to go strong in the future.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal shuts down Stephen A. Smith while defending the ‘new Superman’