Dwyane Wade Claimed Cameron Brink And Angel Reese Outshone The Rest With Their Tunnel Walk Fashion Statements

Tunnel walks have become a runway of their own in professional basketball. What was once a brief stroll inside the arena has transformed into a full-blown fashion showcase, where athletes flaunt their style and make statements before they even touch the ball. Dwyane Wade, a fashion icon in his own right, keeps a close eye on the tunnel walks.

Both the NBA and WNBA boast several fashion icons who treat the tunnel like a red carpet. While the likes of Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ran the tunnel fashion game for a while, last year we had some surprise entries from the WNBA.

Harper’s BAZAAR said, “The WNBA tunnel is the Hottest Runway of the Year.” Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, A’ja Wilson, and more caught everyone’s attention with their fits. But no one worked their magic quite like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese.

During a conversation with REVOLVE, Wade said, “My favorite tunnel walks is Cameron Brink, from the LA Sparks, Angel Reese, from the Chicago Sky, from the younger rooks.” Wade also enjoyed Diggins-Smith’s tunnel fits and complimented her for her great fashion sense.

Brink gets her fashion inspiration from her mother. At House of Robb San Francisco, she said, “It’s really hard to find clothes that not only look good but you feel confident and comfortable in. It’s because I’ve had the most lovely example [her mother]. So, I’m very thankful for her. She’s kind of given me the blueprint on how to find shoes that fit, clothes that fit, pants that are long enough. She’s definitely my style icon.”

Reese has also taken a lot of inspiration from her mother in her fashion. She once said, “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff.” DWade inherited his father’s fashion and style.

Dwyane Wade knows what works for him and what doesn’t

During an interview with High Snobiety last year, Wade said, “He [his dad] was just a fly dude, and it didn’t matter if it was a sweatsuit or if it was a suit.” Over the years, the NBA legend added his own elements to his fashion and is known as one of the most stylish figures. Even after retirement, his fashion game is on point.

“I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that. I’ve been getting my nails painted since 2007,” Wade said. His fashion has been a form of self-expression, and the three-time NBA Champion always brings his best in front of the camera.

“Me and my body, we love putting on clothes. It’s not something I play around with. It’s a part of my personality, it’s a part of my lifestyle. So, I’m not just wearing clothes. I put that sh*t on,” he said.