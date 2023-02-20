Having Once Lost $57,000 To A Criminal, Michael Jordan Refused To Let A Gang Member Fight Him In Front Of Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan felt a lot of pressure being placed on his shoulders when the ‘Be Like Mike’ advertisement came out during his prime in the NBA. He wasn’t the perfect individual by any stretch of the imagination and having an ad that portrayed him as such felt a bit disingenuous.

Jordan, for all of his greatness on the court, indulged in quite a few questionable activities off the court. Everything from flying to Atlanta to gamble during an ongoing Playoff series to owing $57,000 to golf hustler, ‘Slim Bouler’, with him being called to court for it as well.

It’s safe to say that ‘His Airness’ wasn’t the perfect citizen but it was unfair for the public to expect him to be. Just because he has the world’s attention doesn’t mean he should be exempt from ever having a life that any normal human would like to have, and that includes making mistakes.

Michael Jordan tried to stop his bodyguard from fighting a gang member

Michael Jordan, after having retired from the NBA for good in 2003, keep to himself for the most part. While he would attend a few games here and there, most would see the 6x champion when he was out having the time of his life at parties and clubs.

In one such instance in 2015, after he had gotten married to Cuban model, Yvette Prieto, he would have to play peacemaker between his bodyguard and a supposed gang member. The bodyguard and the man trying to fight him were clearly trying to get into more than just a verbal confrontation.

Jordan however, while with his wife, deescalated the situation as he continued to move closer to his car, looking to leave the area altogether. There were no charges filed nor as there was no real physical violence that ensued. It’s unclear what caused this situation to rile up the way it did but Michael’s passiveness led to it being diffused just as quickly as it rose.

