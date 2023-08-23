Following Stephen Curry’s Tribute, Damian Lillard’s Rap Career Gets Another Shoutout From Trae Young Amid $45,640,084 Confusion

Damian Lillard’s trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers has not yet bore fruition. This means that his $45,640,084 salary, according to Sportrac is currently in limbo, with no clarity over who will be paying it next season. Regardless, Dame will be happy with the way his music career has been going in recent months. Dame D.O.L.L.A. recently received a tribute from Stephen Curry, and now Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young is playing one of his songs.

Lillard’s rap career began back in 2016, with the release of ‘The Letter O’ album. Since then, he has worked on multiple songs and his “About that Time” song was part of LeBron James’s movie, Space Jam 2. It now seems that Lillard is actively being listened to by some top NBA stars.

Damian Lillard receives his 2nd shoutout in the NBA

Earlier today, Stephen Curry first posted a video of him in the weights room. Fans and Lillard could hear his song, “The Way it Goes,” playing in the background.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1694172302752296989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This led to Dame himself posting a tweet and thanking Curry for playing his song. The Trail Blazers legend then got a similar shoutout from none other than Trae Young.

Young was playing his song, “Giant” in the gym while taking some shots. The Dame followed the same tweet format and thanked Young for playing his music as well.

@TheTraeYoung Got my track “Giant” ft @tydollasign and @JordinSparks playing in the gym. 💿 https://music.empi.re/dondolla

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1694181347546546246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also tagged the two artists who had worked on the song and posted a link to his music. Lillard was obviously delighted to see his colleagues and rivals play his music and ensured that he posted proper thank-you notes for both Steph and Trae Young.

Damian Lillard has released multiple studio albums in recent years

Since his 2016 debut in the form of The Letter O album, Lillard has constantly worked on music during his free time. With a total of 4 studio albums to date, there is little doubt that the NBA is not the only place he wants to leave behind a mark.

Lillard released the DON D.O.L.L.A. album back in 2019. Both ‘Giant’ and ‘The Way it Goes’, the two songs that were being played by Young and Steph, are from this album.

In August 2021, Lillard released his latest album, ‘Different On Levels The Lord Allowed’. With a total of 12 originals, Lillard appears determined to keep producing music in his free time.