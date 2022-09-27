“One Man and His Shoes”: Michael Jordan’s $5 Billion Brand’s Association With a Dark Underbelly of Murders 

Michael Jordan and his brand might be coveted today but with that comes the price of life and death. Has it become something more?

The fascination with the Jordan Brand goes far beyond that of basketball, it can be said that it is approaching a very high-value territory. The sneakers retail for absurd prices and on the resale market, their value can reach up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Sure, the business for Nike and MJ is booming. As it should, the sneaker silhouettes are simply too iconic. But as the popularity goes so does repute. And if you’re wearing “Air Jordans” you are automatically prone to envious looks.

In certain parts of the country, you might even be in danger. While for a majority of readers worldwide, it might be hard to believe that a pair of Jordans can lead you to life and death situations, it is a reality in a lot of places. Especially in more crime-rich neighborhoods of the USA.

Just after The Last Dance aired on Netflix, a feature-length documentary called One Man and His Shoes was released. It focused on how Nike acquired MJ and the dark underbelly of owning Air Jordans.

22-year-old Joshua Woods’ death and stolen shoes underline the Michael Jordan brand’s power

Among the many stories that are a part of the full-length documentary, one story that touched us was how a young man by the name of Joshua Woods was shot and killed for his newly purchased pair of Jordans.

The documentary does well to highlight the fact that despite its seemingly amazing advertising and ideology of limiting supply, the drawbacks can be lethal. Young kids from impoverished neighborhoods are encouraged to seek these shoes out.

As the idea behind every great advert featuring an athlete is that, if you wear his shoes, you will be like him. While the mythos behind MJ is more fact than fiction, it is not the case for many.

The death of young Joshua is not to be blamed on Nike or Michael Jordan. They didn’t anticipate the darkness that would rise out of creative marketing. In fact, the family did reach out to both for comment. But the best they did was send some shoes.

While the trivial nature of that gesture might seem like a mockery in the face of death, what can they do? It isn’t on them to be responsible for such a mishap. And while the documentary has gone and compiled interviews from all corners they couldn’t get one from MJ himself.

And not for the lack of trying, Michael Jordan has always been reclusive. He probably thinks it is far better to remain silent than to say something wrong.

An attempt at decoding the enigma behind a $5 billion brand

One man and His Shoe aims to showcase that dichotomy. Most of us turn a blind eye to this dark underbelly where pangs of jealousy can corrupt anyone. Even if it is for shoes.

Cases like these are rare. They seldom happen. And while it may be a minor stain on the brand, it is a stain nonetheless. It is still far lesser of an ordeal for the Jordan Brand. Other big fashion houses are often the center of many robberies and misdemeanors.

The documentary is available on Amazon for those of you who are interested.

