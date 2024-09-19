Dwyane Wade Flexes The Advantages He Had Over Point Guards And Shooting Guards In His Heyday

Listed at 6’4, Dwyane Wade was just a tad taller than an average point guard back in the day. However, he was a bit undersized when talking about shooting guards. Yet, The Flash had an advantage over both the positions, or at least that’s what the rest of the league felt at the time.

The Miami Heat legend shared a post on his official Instagram account. The post was originally uploaded by a D-Wade fan page where former teammate, Lamar Odom talks about The Flash’s unfair superiority over half of the league.

“He is too big for the point and too quick and strong for the two. He’s going to f**k them up. And he in the Hall of Fame.”

When Odom appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast about a year ago, the former NBA champion talked about his career while diving into the time he got to share the court with a prime D-Wade. The Heat icon reshared the post on his IG Stories with the caption,

“Too big for the PGs and too quick and strong for the 2s! When your peers talk(Salute Emoji).”

Wade was 6’4, competing with shooting guards who were above 6’6. Yet, the three-time NBA champion was able to get to his spot and dominate on a nightly basis.

During his prime, D-Wade went up against other guards like Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady to name a few. Though those guards had a size advantage on him, The Flash was nifty.

His nickname described his game as Wade would beat bigger guards with a quick first step and an arsenal of moves. His shiftiness often got defenders off the ground, leading the 13-time All-Star to not only draw a foul but also drain the shot.

What NBA legends said about Wade

D-Wade wasn’t the most prolific scorer back in the day but he would always do enough for his team to come out on top. He excelled in finishing at the rim despite being double or even triple-teamed.

Looking back at the Heat legend, various stars were asked to use one word to describe him and his game. LeBron James, who was a former teammate of D-Wade’s said, “How would I describe D-Wade’s game? Flash. Speed, power, elegance, shiftiness.” Another former teammate and Hall of Famer Chris Bosh had this to say about Father Prime.

“Looks like he’s moving in slow motion. Next thing you know he’s getting down the lane, eurostepping guys, making athletic plays.”

As a shooting guard, one is expected to drain threes consistently. But Wade was the exception. He could knock down long-range bombs when needed but his approach to the game made him stand out and special from the rest.

And while he did not have that long-range shooting in his arsenal, Wade made up for it on the defensive end of the floor. That is why The Flash is second on the list of most blocks by a shooting guard, only a spot behind the great Michael Jordan.