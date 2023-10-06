“Should Have Been the Inventor of Beats”: From $48,000 to $120 Million, LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul’s Life Story Intrigues NBA Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James (23) talks with agent Rich Paul at halftime of a NBA Basketball Herren USA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 31, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 31 Lakers at Clippers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190131040 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Now one of the biggest names in the world of sports agency, LeBron James’ friend and founder of the Kutch Sports Group, Rich Paul is currently promoting his memoir, ‘Lucky Me’. The autobiography will be released on October 10 and delves into the incredible rise of Paul, who was once making just $48,000 a year as James’ agent. Worth $120,000,000 now, Rich Paul recently did an interview with the NY Times, going into details about his early struggles.

Talking about his childhood in Cleveland, Paul joked that he should have been the inventor of Beats, considering the amount of noise and sirens that he had to listen to. Things obviously changed, in time, after he met LeBron.

Paul had earlier revealed that he only had a chance with James because he was wearing a retro Warren Moon jersey. The now 38-year-old was himself a fan of throwback jerseys and ended up buying a couple from Paul, which birthed a relationship that would eventually see him manage a host of top NBA stars.

Rich Paul thinks he should have been the inventor of Beats

Paul’s memoir, set to be released on October 10, will go into detail about the kind of childhood he had, before making it big. In the interview, Paul went into detail about his childhood.

He claimed that his home in Cleveland was highly chaotic. Talking about his neighborhood, he joked that he could easily have invented Beats, due to the amount of noise that he had to suffer through daily:

“I come from a place where every day is chaotic. Every. Day. Sirens, all day long. You have to wear headphones. I should have been the inventor of Beats, as many sirens as I had to listen to, and yells and cussing outs and everything.”

Of course, his rise to the top of the sports agency industry has been a result of utter hard work, and determination. Paul revealed that players these days only wanted “clout,” and there was no course or advice that was available that could help people become better agents.

Instead, Paul has been able to broker the kind of deals he does due to his street smartness, and people skills. Despite starting off with just $48,000 a year, he eventually managed to build a huge empire that is worth around $120,000,000 today.

Rich Paul only met LeBron James because he wore a Warren Moon jersey

Like most sports fans, the likes of James and Paul were also fans of throwback retro jerseys. As a matter of fact, the latter had a small business and would procure various jerseys for customers.

While Paul would normally wear polo t-shirts when out or traveling, he was wearing a Warren Moon jersey when he met James. The two chanced upon each other at an airport, and James ended up talking to Paul because he noticed the t-shirt.

An excerpt from the book reads,

“Paul believes his choice to wear that Moon throwback that day he had considered a polo shirt instead changed his life. Paul became the second employee of King James Inc.”

Hence, almost poetically, the two ended up meeting due to a shared love of sports. Of course, neither had any idea that they were destined to end up becoming close friends, in due time.