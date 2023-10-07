Vying For Prestigious $400,000 US President Job, Shaquille O’Neal Questions 32,600,000 Fans On Whether They’d Vote For Him In 2024

Shaquille O’Neal has become quite the social media influencer in recent times. Choosing Instagram as his platform of choice, the Big Diesel interacts with his 32,600,000 followers on a regular basis. More often than not, he shares a ton of basketball and NBA-related content. However, this time around, Shaq wanted his fans’ opinion about a potential $ 400,000-a-year job. Specifically, one that would see him seated in The Oval Office in the White House. In other words, he seems to have announced his interest in running for the office of United States President in 2024 and is now gauging what his fans think about it.

Advertisement

This would be a new venture for Shaq. Over the last few years, the four-time NBA Champion has shown little to no interest in politics. But now, he is fully invested in the political system. Following in the footsteps of other celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, and Kanye West, it looks like O’Neal is interested in becoming the Head of State. And now, he wants to know how many would likely vote for him.

Shaquille O’Neal takes to Instagram to announce his interest in running for President of the United States

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal has been showing an interest in politics. This is a stark contrast to his usual self, who more often than not has remained tight-lipped about such things, unlike his Inside the NBA crew mate, Charles Barkley. Nevertheless, something has piqued Shaq’s interest now.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Shaq announced his interest in running for the office of President. Sporting a ‘Shaq for President 2024’ t-shirt, the Big Aristotle asked his 32,600,000 followers if they would vote for him. A bold statement from Shaq, as he now joins a long list of celebrities interested in the position.

Over the years, several stars, as mentioned earlier have shown interest in the office of Presidency. The likes of Dwayne Johnson and Kanye West have all announced their intention of perhaps running for President in 2024. So, for O’Neal to express his interest now isn’t too unique or surprising. After all, he isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last.

“Would you vote for me?”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyEkVYGSGip/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In reality, while the agenda of celebrities running for office has become kind of popular among the masses, the likelihood of Shaq actually running for office is close to zero. As of today, he hasn’t even started campaigning, unlike other candidates who have already started campaigning for votes. As such, if he really is interested, the Hall of Famer will have to wait for 2028.

Advertisement

This new interest in politics is completely out of character for the Big Diesel

Politics has never been a subject of interest for Shaquille O’Neal. So, to see him announcing his interest in running for office is a bit surprising. This new curiosity of Shaq’s makes little to no sense to those who have followed him for ages. After all, as mentioned earlier, O’Neal has usually remained tight-lipped about politics.

In fact, in 2020, during the Presidential elections, Shaq surprised many when he started participating in a lot of voting campaigns. He even revealed that 2020 was the first time he had ever voted in his life. A perfect example of just how little politics meant to him till that point.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1314675688532832258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It looks like things have changed for Shaq over the years. Realizing the importance of having good leaders in power, he is now taking an active part in politics ahead of the 2024 elections. And, while he is unlikely to run for the role he recently advertised on social media, he will surely play an important role in the elections.