Dwyane Wade Gets Emotional After Named the 2023 HOF Finalist Along with Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists list is here and it’s star-studded. The list features a few superstars from the 2000s. The list was announced today as the All-Star weekend kicked off in Utah. There are 4 NBA players on the list, along with 7 coaches, and one WNBA Player. The list of NBA players included Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Dirk Nowitzki.

A truly star-studded class of finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class, including Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 17, 2023

These 4 names hold a special place in the history of the NBA. All of them played a crucial role in the 2000s and early 2010s. Moreover, each of them has won at least one championship in their career. Let’s take a brief look at the careers they enjoyed in their glory years.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is undoubtedly the most successful name on the list. A heat legend, the Flash played 16 seasons in the league and carved out an exceptional portfolio for himself. Revered as a fierce competitor and one of the greatest shooting guards of the modern era, Wade won three championships in his career.

“A young @DwyaneWade never thought that this moment would be here.” Flash is a 2023 @HoopHall Finalist ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T7D4Ehmrjl — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2023

There were some incredible highs in his career but none sweeter than his first ring alongside Shaquille O’Neal. What made the ring even sweeter for Wade was the fact that he won it just in his 3rd season in the league while being the face of the team that had Shaq on its roster.

In his acknowledgment speech, Wade recalled how a young Flash would have never imagined the heights he’d reach. Fortunately for him and for the fans, he fared every storm to continue his chase of greatness.

Pau Gasol

The 7ft center was once the most loved Spaniard in LA. A certified Laker legend, Pau Gasol became the extra shove Kobe Bryant and the Lakers needed. Phil Jackson understood Gasol’s allure and cleverly used him alongside the Black Mamba. For Kobe, Gasol was a brother. They fought many battles together and triumphed.

Statistically, Gasol was easily one of the best centers in the league and quite capable of dominating the paint. A 6-time All-Star and 2-time NBA Champion, Gasol averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in his career. Not many can boast of being as consistent as Gasol.

Dirk Nowitzki

Apart from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook, Dirk Nowitzki possibly had the most unstoppable shot in history. His fadeaway jumper is perhaps the most lethal shot in the modern era of basketball.

Nowitzki singlehandedly fought the Miami Heat super team that included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in 2011 and emerged victorious. Easily the greatest player in the Dallas Mavericks’ history, Nowitzki led the franchise to its one and only championship ever.

Dirk played in the NBA for 21 long years. He managed to make it to the All-Star game 14 times and was the Finals MVP in 2011. The German Gentle Giant will remain forever etched in the world of basketball as the man who withstood the might of Wade, LeBron, and Chris Bosh.

Tony Parker

The most underrated member of the legendary Spurs big three, Tony Parker‘s combination with Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan made Greg Popovich and his squad one of the best in the league.

In an era where feuding was normal and winning a championship created ripples through history, Parker quietly won 4 championships with the Spurs. A 6-time All-Star, Parker also won the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

As a French national, Parker was amongst the players from Europe who set the stage for future European basketball players. If not for Tony, Dirk, and Gasol, players like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic would not have existed in the NBA today.

