“It Smelled Terrible”: LeBron James’ $45 Lobos Tequila Gets Slammed by Austin Reaves, Gets Rebuked by Investor Anthony Davis

LeBron James has not played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the last 3 games, but they have played some of their best basketball in that time. They may have lost against the Sacramento Kings, but until the last quarter, they had it in their grip. Right after that, they beat the Brooklyn Nets and then the Detroit Pistons.

Granted, both the teams they beat were depleted, but the Lakers now have a 2-game winning streak. their longest this season, if you could call two games a streak. All four of their wins came in bunches of two, and the Lakers have done that this time without the help of Bron. Maybe the purple and gold are better off without their king?

The Los Angeles natives began their home court defense the same way they began their season: atrociously. And then, as the game grew, so did their confidence. Anthony Davis played like the MVP candidate of 2020, notching up a monstrous double-double. If you thought that was the highlight of the game, however, you are mistaken.

Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row: Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. AD: I’m an investor, bro. AR: That don’t mean it won’t taste good. AD: That a boy. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/YbBm1MmQ3P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Austin Reaves – the man who witnessed the matrix through LeBron’s vision last season had a courtside incident that made the media cackle

The sophomore performed admirably, scoring 16 points and assisting six more. Reaves had the best +/- in the game, at 14. Early in the 4th quarter, when the game was still tight, Reaves ran after a loose ball, which ended up going out of bounds. He did, however, end up on a row of women in the front row, who spilled their drinks on him.

Jordan Poole must have been fuming, watching this game at home because the “Mike Ross” of basketball got a chance with these ladies. With the drink spilled all over him, Reaves got himself wiped afterward and proceeded to wipe the floor with the Pistons. The commentators had a blast, and so did the reporters!

Reaves was asked in the post-game presser about the incident and he dragged the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-owned Lobos 1707 through the mud

The sophomore has been the apple of everyone’s eye since his eye-catching displays last season. After bald eagle Alex Caruso left, Reaves stepped in to fill the void. The man was great in the game and also during the postgame press conference.

He made the media crack up with his response said the drink smelled horrible and said he asked LeBron if it was Lobos! The Lakers man has been promoting his tequila brand through his social media for a couple of years now, and it hasn’t been the “best” drink, to put it kindly. The brand has been the subject of jokes across social media channels, and Reaves seemed to join in.

Anthony Davis, who was also an investor in the drink, felt visibly offended when he heard what his teammate had to say. “I’m an investor, bro,” said the big man, to whom Reaves said, “that doesn’t mean it won’t taste good”.

NBA Twitter reacted to the comment, saying he is about to get traded! Reaves better step carefully around LeBron now, hoping he doesn’t turn into LeGM!

