“Russell Westbrook Will Dictate Who Wins This Year!”: Gilbert Arenas Makes Sizzling Hot Take About Former LeBron James Teammate

The NBA season is fast approaching the business end of things. With the All-Star weekend upon us, the last leg of the season is all that is left before the Playoff season hits us.

And at this stage, the bookies and the fans have their favorites set. Considering how the trade deadline has also passed, only one stage remains in roster transformation – the buyout market.

Former star Gilbert Arenas believes the buyout market, and one player in particular holds the key to this season’s NBA championship. In Arenas’ view, Russell Westbrook is the man in the market who can change the title race.

Westbrook was moved to the Utah Jazz by the LA Lakers as part of a three-team deal. The former MVP was deemed one of the problems at LA and was often the scapegoat in defeats. Despite recording impressive numbers off the bench, Russ was at the receiving end of much hate from across the NBA community.

Many have written Westbrook off as a liability. But Arenas strongly believes he can be the game-changer for a contender. Teaming up with Stephen Curry at Golden State was one of Arenas’ suggestions.

Gilbert Arenas listed the Warriors, Sixers, Celtics, Nuggets, Bucks, and Suns as beneficiaries in a Russ move.

According to Arenas, the cream of the crop could use the services of Westbrook. The first name of his mouth, however, was a move suggesting a pairing with another star guard at Golden State.

With Curry injured, the Warriors have seen Poole and DiVincenzo taking up guard duties in California. Westbrook could certainly add some rim pressure and pace to the Warriors. The defending champions could use some help too, in a crowded Western Conference. They currently stand in 9th place in a Play-in spot.

Gilbert Arenas says Russell Westbrook has the ability to impact teams like Golden State, Philly, Boston, Denver, Milwaukee and Phoenix “This man alone changes who wins the championship this year” (Via @fuboSports ) pic.twitter.com/8Axm5j6TLV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 17, 2023

Hanging at .50 isn’t exactly what was envisaged by the Warriors heading into the season. But a multitude of factors have gone against them, injuries and otherwise. While Westbrook’s days as an alpha are probably over, the former MVP can still do a job in a more limited capacity.

Arenas named the top 3 contenders from the East and the Nuggets and Suns from the West as other possible homes for Westbrook. Russ alone determines who wins the ring, in Arenas’ account. Surprisingly, the team most closely linked to acquiring Westbrook’s services was left out of Arenas’ list.

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly favorites to sign Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers have had quite an abysmal run with point guards in recent times. Despite stacking up a bunch of solid rotation players, not having a true floor general has hurt them along the way.

This season itself, they have seen their starting point guard role move around between John Wall, Reggie Jackson, and even Terrence Mann. With Westbrook available, the Clippers seem to have identified him as the solution to their problems.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

A starting 5 of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Ivica Zubac is certainly intriguing. It awaits to be seen whether the move actually gets them over the hump, as Arenas’ believes it will.

Not to mention, Russell Westbrook going from LeBron James to his cross-town rivals?

That storyline is beyond exciting.

