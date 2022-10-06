Shaquille O’Neal Talks About his Desires of Being a “S*x Symbol”

Shaquille O’Neal recently lost more than 30 pounds of weight to fulfill his wish of becoming an “s*x symbol”.

For the majority of his career, Shaquille O’Neal was overweight. Even though the NBA legend had immense trouble with fitness, the 7-foot-1 big man couldn’t care less about the number that showed up on the weighing scale.

Shaq entered the league weighing just north of the 300-pound mark. Even though many considered this to be slightly unhealthy, the Big Aristotle was able to move around pretty smoothly. However, things got out of hand when the Los Angeles Lakers acquired “the Big Diesel”.

Back in 1999, during the LAL’s first championship run, O’Neal weighed 340 pounds. And by the time the Purple & Gold clinched their three-peat, the 2000 MVP weighed a whopping 380 pounds.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Announces Awkward Reason to Shed 55 Pounds of Weight

During the pandemic, O’Neal was in the worst shape of his life. Weighing more than 400 pounds, it was about time that he shed a considerable amount of fat. Having a rather wild intention to lose weight, the 15-time All-Star shed over 30 pounds of fat.

Shaq shows off his 6-pack abs to co-hosts of “Impaulsive”

Shaquille O’Neal recently made an appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. During the must-see episode, Shaq talked about his desire to be an “s*x symbol”.

“I wanna become a sex symbol,” O’Neal said.

The former Lakers legend then went on to talk about the shirtless video he recently posted that instantly went viral.

“So I’ve been working out, and I posted a pic (a) couple (0f) weeks ago and it went viral. And I was like, man. So I’ve been really, really working out.”

This is the video the panel was referencing to:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Soon after, Logan asked O’Neal if the post was photoshopped or not. Taking offense to what Paul accused him of, Shaq decided to show a few more photos of his 6-pack abs to co-host George Janko.

“I had that Charles Barkley retirement body”: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq disclosed that he currently weighed 365 pounds, shedding over 30 pounds of weight in less than 2 years. Shaq even revealed that he didn’t like the “Charles Barkley retirement body”, hence he decided to slim down.

“I like to create crazy motivation,” O’Neal said. “Cause I was looking at myself, and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body. I didn’t want my stomach to be over the belt anymore. So I was like, let me go ahead and get slim.”

Further talking about his future goals, the Hall-of-Famer stated how he wished to cut his weight by another 20 pounds, bringing it to 345 pounds.

“I was 401 pounds. Now I’m 365. I’m trying to take it back to 345. And I wanna have muscles everywhere.”

It is absolutely inspiring seeing a 50-year-old Shaq put in tremendous effort to be in the best shape of his life.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Learned How to Overcome Pressure Through Beautiful Lesson From His Step-father