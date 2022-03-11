“I’m thinking contract extension, they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful”: Patrick Beverley reveals the reason why he left the Clippers, having T-Wolves as his top 3 options

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley gives a detailed explanation on parting ways with the Clippers organization.

During a recent interview with JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley opened up about his emotional departure from the LA Clippers. The Chicago native played four seasons for the Steve Ballmer franchise, helping the LA organization build a culture post the Lob City era.

Beverley may not be the best option, when it comes to a team’s offensive strength. However, the 33-year old can have a significant impact, especially on the defensive end of schemes. The T-Wolves guard is known for talking smack and has earned the nickname of a pest on the court.

Pat is the glue that holds the crew together, playing the role of a locker room leader. To his credit, he has three All-NBA Defensive team selections. Beverley, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell wanted the Clippers to have a new identity and rebuild at the same time.

We all remember the scare they had given the Golden State Warriors, who were a juggernaut at the time. The Clippers-Warriors series in the 2019 playoffs went till a Game Six.

Also read: “I love the referees let Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid talk and didn’t tech them up, that’s dope”: LeBron James cannot hide his excitement seeing the two big men showcase their competitive spirit

During a recent appearance on former Clippers player JJ Redick’s podcast, Beverley addresses his exit from Clippers and how things became borderline disrespectful.

Patrick Beverley talks about how he landed on the Timberwolves.

The veteran guard recently signed a one-year $13M extension with the Minnesota franchise. The Wolves are currently the seventh seed in the western conference, 9-games above +500. The team is staring at a playoff spot, having not made the post-season since 2018.

Though Pat is not the sole engine of the team run by Karl Anthony-Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, he has contributed in his ways. In a candid conversation with JJ, Beverley gave us an insight into his journey from the Clippers to the T-Wolves via Memphis.

“When me, Lou, and Trezz got to the Clippers, we weren’t Blake Griffin, we weren’t DeAndre Jordan, we weren’t Chris Paul, we weren’t JJ Redick. That wasn’t our era. We wanted to kinda have our own identity,” said Pat. “We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done. So me, being there from the beginning, I’m thinking contract extension. I’m thinking it’s gonna be easy. I walk in, and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful.”

The former Clippers guard added that the conversation got a little heated, asking the front office to trade him if they couldn’t pay him. Considering his contribution towards the franchise, the Clippers asked him his preferred destination, and Beverley had the T-Wolves in his top 3.

While talking about his halt in Memphis, Beverley said that the Grizzlies had doubts over him starting with Ja Morant. Nonetheless, he would finally land up with the Wolves.

Also read: “I would be disappointed and shocked if the Sixers paid Ben Simmons a tribute video”: Charles Barkley believes the former Sixers guard deserves no welcoming for disrespecting the fans in Philadelphia

As Beverley said, he was selected 41st in a draft boasting Stephen Curry and James Harden but has managed to be a starter for 10-years.