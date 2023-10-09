“Hillbilly Bogey”: Unlike Teammate LeBron James’ ‘Horrible Skills,’ Austin Reaves Shows Off Unbelievable Golf Swing with a Lefty Club

Chicago, USA, March 29, 2023: LeBron James (6 Los Angeles Lakers) high-fives Austin Reaves (15 Los Angeles Lakers) during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at the United Center, Chicago, USA. (NO COMMERCIAL USAGE) (Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx spp-en-ShBe-590A6194

LA Lakers star Austin Reaves seems to be just as talented at golf, as basketball. The 25-year-old has a gold TikTok account called ‘Hillbilly Bogey’, and regularly posts clips showing off his skills. Recently, Reaves posted a video showing off his swing using only his left hand. The clip proved beyond doubt that Reaves is a talented golfer. He had only recently claimed that he was even better than Stephen Curry, who is also known to be talented enough to possibly become a pro one day.

Regardless, the twos’ skills put them comprehensively above LeBron James, who was seen showing off his terrible golf swing back in 2002. While James is obviously the best player on the LA Lakers, that might only be true with respect to basketball. As far as his golf skills are concerned, he seems to be a bit of a dud. Reaves’ clip was shared on Twitter by Joe Pompliano.

Austin Reaves shows off impeccable golf skills in TikTok video

James was seen trying to land a few shots in an indoor golf course, back in 2002. However, he looked awkward right from the start and exposed his lack of talent quite hilariously.

James was trolled on social media and compared to Charles Barkley, who also had an infamously terrible swing for a number of years. Regardless, it seems as if LeBron does not need to talk to a coach in order to improve.

Austin Reaves, who has in recent months established himself as a bonafide star, also appeared to be a talented golfer. Despite being right-handed, Reaves was seen pulling off impressive shots using just his left, and even has a TikTok account where he regularly posts his golf videos, Pompliano revealed that Reaves’ TikTok account is called Hilbilly Bogey,

“Austin Reaves has a TikTok golf account named “Hillbilly Bogey” and he’s out here crushing iron shots with lefty golf clubs 🤯”

Needless to say, while he might still lag behind LeBron when it comes to basketball, Reaves is easily the better golfer between the two. His swing alone, despite using his left hand, suggested that he was an experienced player, although LeBron might also have improved quite a bit since 2002.

Austin Reaves claimed he was the best golfer in the NBA

Reaves had only recently claimed that he was the best golfer in the NBA, according to Golf Digest. Asked about Stephen Curry, Reaves claimed that he was sure he was the better player, and would love to play against Curry.

Reaves also revealed that he loved the sport, and would even go and play Tiger Woods if given the chance. While he did not suggest that he will win that one, Austin Reaves is obviously quite confident about his overall skills.

Regardless, as the recent clip suggests, Reaves seems to be just as talented as Stephen Curry. Curry obviously recently won the American Century Celebrity championship and has in the past talked about going pro as well.