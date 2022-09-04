“Dwyane Wade? I’ve heard of that guy too!”: LeBron James got mistaken for Heat legend in commercial for Blaze Pizza, where he’s invested $1 Million

NBA superstar LeBron James surprised everyone with his disguise as Ron from Michigan while shooting a commercial for Blaze Pizza

Getting into the NBA is a sure way of getting rich. The minimum salary a player in the league earns is over $900,000. However, getting money and keeping the money is a different issue. We often hear of cases where the players spend too much money too quickly, end up broke as soon as they retire, or even while they’re still in the league.

However, LeBron James isn’t one of them. The King came saw hard situations during his childhood, and he knew he didn’t want to go through the same ever again. Using the money he’s earned from the NBA, his endorsement deals, business ventures, and investments, LBJ has built a net worth of more than $1 Billion.

One of his investments was Blaze Pizza. The King invested $1 Million into the subway-style Pizza outlet chain and earned over $50 million in profits from the same. In 2017, he shot a commercial for the brand, which gave us this hilarious moment.

LeBron James got mistaken for Dwyane Wade, had a hilarious reply

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, and then briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re really close, and have a strong bond. However, it’s not difficult to tell the two apart. Wade is a 6’4 guard, weighing 220lbs. On the other hand, LeBron is 6’9 and weighs 250lbs.

However, I guess the difference isn’t very apparent to casual/non-NBA fans. We saw a glimpse of the same in an interaction on his Blaze Pizza Commercial. LBJ was pretneding to be a regular guy named Ron from Michigan, when a customer said he looked very familiar.

LBJ: “First day on the job. I’m learning. Yeah, I’m learning. I’m shadowing. Really tall shadow.”

Customer 2: “He looks like Dwyane.”

Employees: “Dwyane Wade?”

LBJ: “I get that a lot. I get that a lot. I’ve heard of that guy too.”

Even though we didn’t get to see LeBron show off his pizza-making skills, we sure did hear him being the ‘chatty employee’.