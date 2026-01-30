Dwyane Wade Says Anthony Edwards Has to Have “Hard Conversations” to Achieve Championship Goal With Timberwolves

Pretty much every championship team in the NBA has that one figure who sets the tone and leads the rest of the roster to victory. They’re the best, and automatically, others look at them, eyeing a potential leader. Anthony Edwards is at that stage of his career, and Dwyane Wade feels he should make the most of it.

Edwards was drafted No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, and has since become one of the most consistent and exciting guards in the league. The Timberwolves, too, have evolved. Prior to Anthony Edwards’ arrival, they were not viewed as championship contenders and struggled to establish themselves as a consistent playoff team.

That is what makes Edwards a franchise-changing player. The only thing that remains is achieving the ultimate goal and becoming an immortal hero in the eyes of Minneapolis. Wade, who once sat down with him, offered advice on how to grow into a true team leader.

“What we talked about is not getting bored with the process,” said Wade on ESPN earlier today. “And I think you become a star… people see your work ethic… it’s what makes them believe. Then there’s this word called responsibility.”

Wade, who led the Miami Heat in the mid 2000s and early 2010s, knows what it takes to win championships. He has three rings to show for that. And one of the main things he feels Edwards should do is have “hard conversations” with those in the organization.

“For Ant, it’s having those hard conversations with the front office, having those hard conversations with teammates,” Wade added. “It’s being a community leader, and a voice.”

Wade further admitted that when he was young, he didn’t realize he would have to learn so much just to succeed in the league. But with time, he realized that it was his responsibility, being the star. “I’m the voice, not just for myself. I’m the voice for all the other 14 guys and also for the community.”

Dwyane Wade shares the story of him and Anthony Edwards watching film together and told Ant to ‘not get bored with the process’ They discussed what it means to lead a franchise pic.twitter.com/qug2VJAPJo — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 30, 2026

To say that Minnesota has not done well under Edwards would be inaccurate. He still has significant room to grow as a leader, especially when it comes to postseason basketball, but the fact that the Timberwolves have reached back-to-back Conference Finals with Edwards running the show speaks volumes.

Further success in his career, however, will ultimately be judged by trips to the NBA Finals. And Wade made it clear what Edwards needs to do to take that next step.