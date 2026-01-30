mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade Says Anthony Edwards Has to Have “Hard Conversations” to Achieve Championship Goal With Timberwolves

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Anthony Edwards (L) and Dwayne Wade (R)

Pretty much every championship team in the NBA has that one figure who sets the tone and leads the rest of the roster to victory. They’re the best, and automatically, others look at them, eyeing a potential leader. Anthony Edwards is at that stage of his career, and Dwyane Wade feels he should make the most of it.

Edwards was drafted No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, and has since become one of the most consistent and exciting guards in the league. The Timberwolves, too, have evolved. Prior to Anthony Edwards’ arrival, they were not viewed as championship contenders and struggled to establish themselves as a consistent playoff team.

That is what makes Edwards a franchise-changing player. The only thing that remains is achieving the ultimate goal and becoming an immortal hero in the eyes of Minneapolis. Wade, who once sat down with him, offered advice on how to grow into a true team leader.

“What we talked about is not getting bored with the process,” said Wade on ESPN earlier today. “And I think you become a star… people see your work ethic… it’s what makes them believe. Then there’s this word called responsibility.” 

Wade, who led the Miami Heat in the mid 2000s and early 2010s, knows what it takes to win championships. He has three rings to show for that. And one of the main things he feels Edwards should do is have “hard conversations” with those in the organization.

“For Ant, it’s having those hard conversations with the front office, having those hard conversations with teammates,” Wade added. “It’s being a community leader, and a voice.” 

Wade further admitted that when he was young, he didn’t realize he would have to learn so much just to succeed in the league. But with time, he realized that it was his responsibility, being the star. “I’m the voice, not just for myself. I’m the voice for all the other 14 guys and also for the community.” 

To say that Minnesota has not done well under Edwards would be inaccurate. He still has significant room to grow as a leader, especially when it comes to postseason basketball, but the fact that the Timberwolves have reached back-to-back Conference Finals with Edwards running the show speaks volumes.

Further success in his career, however, will ultimately be judged by trips to the NBA Finals. And Wade made it clear what Edwards needs to do to take that next step.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these