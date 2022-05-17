“LeBron James can’t even breathe without being called an attention seeker by Skip Bayless!”: NBA Twitter roasts Fox Sports Analyst for his thoughts on Lakers’ superstar’s QnA session

LeBron James hosted a QnA last night on his Twitter and apparently Skip Bayless thinks that is a form of attention seeking

If you’ve been around the NBA for some time, it’s fair to assume you know the name, Skip Bayless. The Fox Sports analyst has made a career for himself hating on players. For a good part of a decade and a half, his go-to guy has been LeBron James. With LBJ having long post-season runs, it meant Skip never had to look elsewhere for content.

However, with LBJ being out of the playoffs, Skip has had to go fishing, and it usually doesn’t pay off that well. That is why, every time LeBron makes any move, despite him not playing currently, Skip has to bring it up.

Just last night, James hosted a QnA on his Twitter, where he answered quite a few questions put forth by fans. However, Skip felt that was a form of attention seeking.

“It’s eating LeBron alive that he’s not involved in these playoffs. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel of his career. LeBron has to remind everybody: ‘I’m still here.'” — @RealSkipBayless on LeBron’s Twitter Q&A with fans yesterday pic.twitter.com/8vBCIsHZ4S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2022

NBA Twitter goes after Skip Bayless for meaninglessly targeting LeBron James

NBA Twitter saw the comments Skip passed about a harmless QnA session LBJ held with his fans. They decided it’s time the FS1 analyst gets taken down a notch.

LeBron James can’t even breathe without being called an attention seeker by Skip 😩 https://t.co/embkEwu5UB — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) May 17, 2022

I never known a mf so disgusted with another man’s existence that they have to talk shit every time he’s doing something positive lol — garmani (@unbreakable1358) May 17, 2022

Or maybe he just wants to interact with fans lol — James Forcum (@Fork34) May 17, 2022

Brady vs LeGone 1 on 1 on ice… there’s only one man I never bet against in professional sports and that’s THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR! I GOT 20 CASES OF DEW ON IT! next on undisputed. — Skip Bayless Burner (@famousbucket) May 17, 2022

This man said Rondo was more valuable than LeBron 😭😂 https://t.co/dNo4GqYfaX — Marv’ (@amarvillousday) May 17, 2022

Man, Skip really needs to find a hobby, other than mooching views off hating on LeBron. As Kanye West said, ‘Find God’.