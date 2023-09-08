Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus’ Questionable Take About Luis Rubiales ‘Kissing’ Spanish Footballer Gets Strong Reaction from Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus recently talked about the controversy surrounding ex-Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso. After winning the recently concluded Women’s World Cup, Rubiales ended up kissing Hermoso on the lips during the post-match celebrations. This has led to a range of responses from the sports world, including one from Marcus Jordan. Speaking on the Separation Anxiety podcast, Larsa Pippen mentioned another possibility to Marcus.

The Chicago Bulls legend’s son then talked about how Rubiales might have been a bit too excited due to “winning their first-ever championship.” Marcus Jordan seemed to be giving the ex-boss the benefit of the doubt, claiming that he might not have recognized what he was doing when the incident took place.

Larsa Pippen disagrees with Marcus Jordan’s questionable response to the Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso controversy

Jenni Hermoso claimed that she was sexually assaulted, after the incident, and had not given her consent for the kiss. The incident brought forth no response from Rubiales himself, who has since been forced to step down from his position. Marcus Jordan initially talked about the power dynamics at play between the two:

“I think he stepped down from his position just because, of all the noise around what’s going on. But, again, if you have to grab somebody by the head, in order to kiss them, unless there is an invitation or a history there. But with this, there is the power dynamics at play too. He is the president of the club, she is the star player. I think it should be off limits anyway, due to the power dynamics at play.”

However, Marcus also seemed to be giving Rubiales the benefit of the doubt. Winning the first-ever Women’s World Cup, Marcus talked about how Rubiales might have not realized what he was doing:

“But also playing devil’s advocate here, not necessarily vouching for him, but this was the first championship they had ever won. You know how excited sometimes people get, when they win their first championship. So I don’t know if he was necessarily aware, of where, of what was going on. Like you said, in different cultures, it’s more common that you kiss on the lips.”

He gave the example of players winning their first-ever championship, something Larsa Pippen and Marcus have both seen, considering their different kinds of relationships with Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Still, his partner was in no mood to accept the claim and continued to criticize Luis Rubiales and Marcus. When MJ’s son talked about how he had seen male players kissing each other, even on the lips in the past, Larsa had a simple question for him,

“I will ask you a question, if that was your daughter, how would you have handled that? I just feel like’s its very inappropriate, and I feel like he probably had a crush on her.”

Marcus talked about how Rubiales has now opened doors to a range of speculation and later claimed that there would have been similar noise, had the gender roles been reversed. To Larsa’s obvious relief, he also claimed he was against a coach kissing a player in any scenario. Still, he concluded by saying that the boss might not have been fired if they were female, even if he himself was against it.

Jenni Hermoso being kissed by Luis Rubiales has brought forth a plethora of reactions

A majority of Spanish stars, including a plethora of male footballers, have come out in support of Hermoso, since the incident. Rubiales initially refused to furnish an apology, let alone stand down from his post.

However, following constant criticism from media and players alike, he has been forced to step down. Hermoso’s reaction eventually led to Rubiales stepping down from his position alongside head coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda was fired after initially applauding Rubiales for his refusal to step down. Speaking after the firing, Vilda had claimed that it was unfair to the Spanish FA and that he had a clear conscience, according to AP News.