Dwyane Wade’s Prediction Comes True as Suns Hire Mateen Cleaves in Player Development Role

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Mateen Cleaves (L) and Dwayne Wade (R)

Mateen Cleaves (L) and Dwayne Wade (R) | Credits- © ERIC SEALS, DETROIT FREE PRESS and Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He’s not an All-Star guard or someone casual NBA fans might recall, but Mateen Cleaves is highly regarded in the basketball community. Post-retirement, the former first-round Draft pick built a career around inspiring others in the community, and he was pretty good at it. The Phoenix Suns have now hired Cleaves in a Player Development role, and Dwyane Wade, for one, couldn’t be happier. Not just because Cleaves is a great fit, but because Wade predicted the move a few weeks ago.

Wade spends a lot of his time on podcasts talking basketball, and in one of his segments, he discussed Cleaves. He called the ex-NCAA champ a “winner” and insisted that the Suns should bring him on board. Wade described Cleaves as someone “you want in your locker room.”

He went on to label him a competitor, someone who can stand up to opponents while making the players around him better. It seems the Suns’ front office took the Heat legend’s advice seriously.

Wade took to Instagram to congratulate Cleaves, sharing a clip from the conversation where he had recommended him for the job. Perhaps, it was a subtle reminder that D-Wade is always right. “LG Bro! Congrats on the coaching job,” he wrote as caption on his stories.

For the Suns, who endured a mentally draining season marked by controversies surrounding Kevin Durant’s desire to leave, having a seasoned motivational speaker like Cleaves in the mix could be important. He knows how to lift people up, and he does it not just in basketball, but at corporate events and beyond.

Draymond Green joins Wade in hailing Cleaves’ Suns arrival

As if one Hall of Famer celebrating your arrival wasn’t enough, another joined in. Draymond Green, a man who knows a thing or two about mental toughness, also supported the Suns’ recent appointment.

Green, who, like Cleaves, is a Michigan State icon, took to his Instagram stories to write, “Because it makes the most sense! Watch!” It was his way of justifying the hire. And if he believes that the former Spartan’s presence will make the Suns better, despite playing for a rival team, that certainly says something.

The Phoenix Suns are heading into a rebuild this offseason. Durant has already been shipped off to the Rockets, and in return, they acquired the exciting young Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick of the 2025 Draft, Khaman Maluach. With Bradley Beal also reportedly on the exit list, the Suns could soon free up space to bring more talent into a squad that is in dire need of revitalization.

Can Cleaves help them bounce back after missing the postseason last year?

