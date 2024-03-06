mobile app bar

Devin Booker Return Timeline: TNT’s Chris Haynes Details Suns Star’s Estimated Return to the Lineup

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Devin Booker Return Timeline: TNT’s Chris Haynes Details Suns Star’s Estimated Return to Lineup

Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after being inured against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker has already missed two games after he sustained an unfortunate ankle injury during a contest against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Booker had accidentally stepped on the foot of his own teammate, Royce O’Neale, which prompted the injury. The ailment was later diagnosed as an ‘ankle sprain’, much to the relief of countless Suns fans who initially believed it could have been a lot worse. 

While there was relief early on within the Suns’ fanbase, there have been many who have been wondering about the timeline of Booker’s return. Reports surrounding the star’s recovery had remained murky at best, until very recently. NBA insider Chris B. Haynes recently delivered some positive news on Booker, which was later highlighted by Suns beat writer Gerald Bourguet on X [Formerly Twitter]. Bourguet wrote:

“Chris Haynes just said on TNT he’s been told Devin Booker’s range to return is 3-7 days, meaning the earliest he could return is March 9 against the Celtics. Added if tonight was a playoff game, he’d be trying to play through the ankle sprain”

The fact that Devin Booker’s injury has been confirmed to be a relatively light one will come as a major relief to fans, especially considering the fact that the Phoenix Suns have only managed to win five of their last 10 games. The team needs a boost as badly as any team in the NBA, something Booker’s return could help with massively. That being said, the Suns need to be careful about making sure that their star receives enough rest prior to return.

Devin Booker Return Timeline: TNT’s Chris Haynes Details Suns Star’s Estimated Return to Lineup
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona side would want their tandem of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker healthy before the playoffs. However, currently sixth in the West, the Suns would hope that the they don’t lose too many spots in D-Book’s absence.

How have the Phoenix Suns been without Devin Booker this season?

Devin Booker has missed just 12 of the 62 games that the Phoenix Suns have played this season. During his time on the court, Booker has averaged an impressive 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 49.4% from the field, and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Given his numbers, it should come as no surprise that the Suns have been lackluster during his time away from the court. In the 12 games Booker has missed this season, the Suns have a woeful 5-7 record. Needless to say, the Phoenix Suns will hope ‘Book’ can be available sooner rather than later.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these