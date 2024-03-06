Devin Booker Return Timeline: TNT’s Chris Haynes Details Suns Star’s Estimated Return to the Lineup

Devin Booker has already missed two games after he sustained an unfortunate ankle injury during a contest against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Booker had accidentally stepped on the foot of his own teammate, Royce O’Neale, which prompted the injury. The ailment was later diagnosed as an ‘ankle sprain’, much to the relief of countless Suns fans who initially believed it could have been a lot worse.

Advertisement

While there was relief early on within the Suns’ fanbase, there have been many who have been wondering about the timeline of Booker’s return. Reports surrounding the star’s recovery had remained murky at best, until very recently. NBA insider Chris B. Haynes recently delivered some positive news on Booker, which was later highlighted by Suns beat writer Gerald Bourguet on X [Formerly Twitter]. Bourguet wrote:

Advertisement

“Chris Haynes just said on TNT he’s been told Devin Booker’s range to return is 3-7 days, meaning the earliest he could return is March 9 against the Celtics. Added if tonight was a playoff game, he’d be trying to play through the ankle sprain”

The fact that Devin Booker’s injury has been confirmed to be a relatively light one will come as a major relief to fans, especially considering the fact that the Phoenix Suns have only managed to win five of their last 10 games. The team needs a boost as badly as any team in the NBA, something Booker’s return could help with massively. That being said, the Suns need to be careful about making sure that their star receives enough rest prior to return.

The Arizona side would want their tandem of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker healthy before the playoffs. However, currently sixth in the West, the Suns would hope that the they don’t lose too many spots in D-Book’s absence.

How have the Phoenix Suns been without Devin Booker this season?

Devin Booker has missed just 12 of the 62 games that the Phoenix Suns have played this season. During his time on the court, Booker has averaged an impressive 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 49.4% from the field, and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Given his numbers, it should come as no surprise that the Suns have been lackluster during his time away from the court. In the 12 games Booker has missed this season, the Suns have a woeful 5-7 record. Needless to say, the Phoenix Suns will hope ‘Book’ can be available sooner rather than later.