E-mail Fiasco Led to Shaunie Discovering Shaquille O’Neal’s Affair With Teammate’s Fiance

Shaquille O’Neal, despite being one of America’s most loved people, isn’t one without mistakes. Over the course of the last decade or so, he has been ever so resentful of the affair that ruined his married life. Today, we’ll try to shine a light and dissect what exactly happened.

So, the story goes that Shaq was involved in an affair with a teammate’s fiance during the 2000s. There were several swirling rumors but it turns out the teammate was none other than Gilbert Arenas.

At the time, Arenas was dating Laura Govan. The two had a relatively stable relationship, but perhaps, Shaq’s charm was irresistible. Thus a clandestine affair between the two blossomed. None of which would have been known to us were it not for a series of leaked emails.

How E-Mail leaks led to Shaunie discovering Shaquille O’Neal and Laura Govan’s affair!

Shaq, for all his brute and big demeanor, managed to keep things under wraps quite well. If the e-mails had not been leaked, the affair might have gone unnoticed.

But unfortunately, these things seldom remain under the radar. And as the story went viral, O’Neal’s wife, Shaunie, asked for a divorce.

Shaq, to this day, regrets that affair. He often talks about it but never discloses the details. And as to how he met Laura, it may have to do with a tv show.

Just how did Shaq and Laura Govan meet?

Well, as per our theory, Shaquille O’Neal could have met Laura right before the start of Basketball Wives.

A show that set the spotlight on the rich and famous WAGs of NBA superstars. And coincidentally, the show is owned and produced by Shaunie.

There are many things in life that can be co-incidental, this one just seems a little out of the realm of coincidences.

