Earning $275,000,000 Less Than Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal Had Some Strong Words For Patriots Legend’s Haters

Turner Sports made one of the greatest moves in sports media history when they decided to pair Shaquille O’Neal with Charles Barkley, had had already been on the ‘inside the NBA’ panel since retiring as a Houston Rocket in 2000 and after Shaq retired in 2011, he would change his career trajectory and become an NBA analyst.

Shaq’s banter with Chuck, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith has led to some of the funniest moments sports television history. So, when it was announced that the 51-year-old, along with his 3 co-hosts would be re-signing with NBAonTNT, basketball could do nothing but rejoice.

Their contracts and the exact values that they signed for haven’t been officially been announced but it’s assumed that Shaq and Chuck signed on for $10 million a year over the next decade. This would bring O’Neal’s earnings to $100 million by the time he reaches his 60s.

Also read: “To Shaquille O’Neal, 1 Billion Dollars!”: Charles Barkley Hurts His $60 Million Net Worth by Betting Against the Hawks

Shaquille O’Neal defends Tom Brady and his Fox deal

Another legend of his sport that is soon to make waves as a TV analyst is none other than the greatest player in NFL history, Tom Brady. After retiring for a second and final time, NFL fans will be able to see Tom on Fox Sports as a lead analyst.

While this is all well and good, a point of contention regarding this new job of his was how much he was getting paid. The 7x Super Bowl champion signed a contract with Fox Sports worth $375 million. This is an egregiously high amount of money but Shaquille O’Neal seems to have no problem with it.

Around the time of this contract’s announcement, he let it be none that he wants the Patriots legend’s haters to ‘shut up’. “Everybody can’t and ain’t gonna get this money. 7 Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money. Whoever says he don’t deserve this money, shut your face,” said Shaq.

Shaq won’t tolerate critics of Tom Brady’s $375 million contract with Fox pic.twitter.com/MfNxEpWiXy — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) May 12, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal raved about Tom Brady’s looks

If there’s one thing Shaquille O’Neal and Tom Brady have been linked for, it’s the former’s obsession with his looks. Both him and Charles Barkley hilariously took to ‘Inside the NBA’ and repeatedly called Brady ‘handsome’, with Chuck even going as far as to say that he gets lost in his eyes.

Barkley has since revealed however, that he’s replaced Tom Brady with Idris Elba as his man crush. While he’s met Tom on several occasions and even interviewed him, he’s yet to meet Elba.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Bet $10,000 On Charles Barkley’s Spelling Skills, Gets Berated For Making Up ‘Dismantilization’ Word