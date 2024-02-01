Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Lakers’ Feb 1st Injury Report Shows Worrying Signs Ahead of Mammoth Clash

Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) falls back into the fans in the front row during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had a successful start to their ongoing six-game road trip. Backed by a historic performance put up by LeBron James, the Lakers defeated the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors in a double-OT thriller. But since then, the Purple & Gold have lost back-to-back games. As they travel to Massachusetts to go up against the formidable Boston Celtics, LBJ’s availability will be crucial, however, the team’s latest injury report has the Lakers Nation concerned.

The Lakers have had a few players constantly featuring in their injury report. It continues to be the case tonight as well. For yet another game, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent will be sidelined. Whereas, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as “questionable”.

James has been added to the dreadful list due to the left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. This has been the same injury responsible for LBJ being a persistent addition to the injury report for the past few weeks. And just like the multiple games that he’s suited up for despite being on the report, fans can expect LeBron James to suit up considering the LA side’s awful position in the standings.

LeBron James has only missed five games this season

Despite being added to the injury report almost every other game, King James has suited up for 44 out of the 49 games. It’s incredible that the 6ft 9” forward has only missed out on five games while playing 34.7 minutes per game at age 39.

In his 21st professional campaign, the King has been unbelievably good. Anointed as the 2024 Western Conference All-Star Captain, James is putting up 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

James is expected to play through his injury. However, if the four-time MVP decides to sit out, it’ll be extremely tough for the Lakers to emerge victorious. This campaign, playing without LBJ, the California side has a losing 2-3 record.

The Boston Celtics are in exceptional form, winning 8 out of their last 10 games. Add the fact that Joe Mazzulla will have a fully healthy roster tonight and it’s not surprising why the Cs will enter the contest as the favorites.