Earning $9.7 Million Less than Brandon Ingram, Exploring Anfernee Simons’ Salary and Contract as He Prepares for a Baby with Aaleeyah Petty

The recent rumors regarding Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons being linked to Brandon Ingram’s baby mother, Aaleeyah Petty, have been a widely discussed topic in the NBA community for a while. Reports have also suggested that Petty is pregnant with Simons’ baby. Amidst all this, fans have started wondering which of these two NBA players is more affluent when it comes to their contracts and earnings from the NBA.

Advertisement

This article will compare the individual contracts, salaries, and earnings of Brandon Ingram and Anfernee Simons to determine their income from the league. To start with, Anfernee Simons is currently in the second year of his four-year $100 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Spotrac, the deal earns Simons $24,107,143 for the 2023-24 season. To date, Simons has earned around $56,470,163 from his contracts since 2018 and is set to earn $53,571,428 in the next two years.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Brandon Ingram has played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016 before joining the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. From his ongoing five-year $158,253,000 contract, Ingram will earn an annual salary of $33,833,400 this season, which is around $9.7 million more than Simons’ salary.

As for total earnings, Anfernee Simons will make a career earning of $110,041,591 by the end of the 2025-26 season, whereas Brandon Ingram will make $181,622,592 by the end of the 2025-26 season.

This makes Ingram more financially affluent than Simons, earning around $71.5 million more than the Portland Trail Blazers guard. Ingram ranks 5th in the 2023 Financial Rankings average for a Small Forward and 38th in the NBA.

Aaleeyah Petty announced expecting her second child, confirming Anfernee Simons as the father

Aaleeyah Petty was earlier in the news when she gave birth to a baby boy back in 2019. For two years, the identity of the child’s father was unknown until Petty later declared Brandon Ingram to be the other parent. Interestingly, this rumor was further confirmed when pictures of Ingram facetiming the child surfaced online.

Advertisement

Aaleeyah Petty once again announced expecting her second child by posting pictures of her baby shower on Instagram. Though there appeared to be a father present in the pictures, his identity was concealed in Petty’s post.

The Internet, however, is smart enough to figure out things quickly. Given the tattoos of the dad were visible in the picture, it was soon confirmed that the Trail Blazers guard, Anfernee Simons, is the father of this second child. This isn’t Aaleeyah Petty’s first relationship with an NBA player, given she was rumored to be linked with NBA stars Quincy Miller, Tristan Thomas, and Cam Payne as well in the past.