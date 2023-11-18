“He Must Be in Shaquille O’Neal’s Deaf Van”: Kevin Garnett Asks the Lakers Legend If He Still Has His Personalized Van

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett often takes to Instagram to give his fans updates about a range of different topics. Recently, he shared a clip from gatelyaudio in his Instagram stories that showed off an utterly powerful music setup in a van. The video showed two men trying out the setup which included 12 Gately Audio Relentless 15″ subwoofers and 40,000 watts.

Advertisement

Gately‘s enclosures are rated for 500 lb. subwoofers and 10,000,000 watts. That is bound to produce eardrum-threatening sounds that the two tried out in the clip. The man sitting inside the van shuddered as the beat dropped and the intense vibrations almost seemed to blow him off his seat.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzcRCM6Pbti/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Garnett, however, had another tidbit of information for his viewers. It seems as if Shaquille O’Neal also has a similarly built van that features a scary music setup. KG, via his Instagram story caption, asked O’Neal whether he still had what he called the “deaf van.” “He [the guy in the video] must be in Shaq’s deaf van. Get diesel you still got the Deaf Van?” Garnett posted.

While it is unclear what kind of van Shaq has, it is safe to assume that his vehicle also sported an intensely loud music setup that KG previously has seen for himself. Garnett wanted to know if his friend and fellow NBA legend still had the van. A tweet with the picture of his story was shared on Twitter by Tragicpatek.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1725723420837745083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering Shaq’s career as a musician and a DJ, there is little doubt that he probably had the ‘deaf’ van that looked like the one KG shared. O’Neal is known to have a wild taste in machines. So it’s not unlikely that he bought himself a customized van that hooked it up with a scary sound setup that can blow up your eardrums.

Shaquille O’Neal has been a musician for many years

Shaquille O’Neal’s association with music has been a constant right since the early days of his career. Pretty successful as a rapper, Shaq released his first album, Shaq Diesel, back in October 1993.

Advertisement

The platinum album registered a peak position of 10 in US R&B. The Diesel has released four further albums since then. The most recent one, Gorilla Warfare, was released by Shaq as DJ Diesel in August 2023.

This was O’Neal’s first album that he worked on since September 1998. That gap comes despite his plethora of tours and commitments as DJ Diesel. Overall, Shaq has had a successful music career with slight hiccups here and there.