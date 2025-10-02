Echoing LeBron James’ Longevity Secrets, Anthony Edwards Expands On The Nitty-Gritty Of His Offseason

As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2025-2026 NBA season, the league’s top stars are getting mentally prepared for another grueling campaign. One player who seems sharper than ever is Anthony Edwards who has worked on a litany of skills and habits over the offseason.

Ant-Man looked to be in great physical shape during his recent press conference for training camp,. The 24-year-old then revealed one key aspect that he plans on working on further to better his game.

That secret? Similar to LeBron James, Edwards wants to try and get more sleep each night so that his mind and his body have time to rest.

“I think step one is getting more sleep. I think if I get more sleep I’ll be alright, because I worked my ass off so I’m not really worried about my shape. If I’m not in shape I didn’t do what I’m supposed to do… getting 9-10 hours of sleep, I said I’m not there yet, we’ll start with 7-8.”

When a reporter jokingly asked how much sleep he had been getting, Ant responded, “None of your business.”

Anthony Edwards on how he can get in “better shape” during the season “I think step one is getting more sleep. I think if I get more sleep I’ll be alright, because I worked my ass off so I’m not really worried about my shape. If I’m not in shape I didn’t do what I’m supposed to… pic.twitter.com/hUtY80BjHI — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 1, 2025

Sounds simple enough, but The King has proven that quality sleep each night is instrumental in keeping himself a machine at 40 years old. Back in 2018, he had this excerpt from an interview on the Tim Ferriss Show about the importance of his nightly routine.

“That’s the best way for your body to physically and emotionally be able to recover and get back to 100 percent as possible. Now, will you wake up and feel 100 percent? There are some days you don’t. So some days you feel better than others.”

“But the more, and more, and more time that you get those eight – if you can get nine, that’s amazing,” he said at the time.

So the Antman getting sleep spells good news for his Timberwolves teammates and bad news for other teams in the West. And that’s not all he worked on this summer too.

A few days ago, in a separate press conference, the three-time All-Star broke down the other things he did his offseason, including building up his ball-handling skills. He told a tale of his physical therapist providing him with a great technique.

“He gave me these gloves, ball handling gloves, and I was always the person that never wanted to work on ball handling, because I got a bad low back, so it used to bother me all the time working on ball handling, and I think that was the best idea he’s ever had,” stated Edwards.

“We worked on ball handing all summer and I’ve never been able to handle the ball as good in my life,” he added.

This is all proof that Edwards is ready to take things up a notch this season. He’s stronger, sharper with the ball, and now focused on getting real rest. If that work pays off, the Wolves might finally make it past the Conference Finals after losing there two years in a row.

Ant’s always had the highlights. Now he’s chasing consistency, and that could make him a real problem in the NBA.