Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, and New Girlfriend Larsa Pippen have a “Cool” Handshake 

It is no surprise that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s names are being thrown all over the media. All kinds of media. From their own activity on Instagram to the tabloids reporting every incident of their life, there is no respite.

Of course, a story like this had to gain some incredible amount of traction. The sheer high-profile names involved could only mean that the attention on them never fades. This also means we keep tabs on everything they do. Including the part where they went Instagram official.

Now Michael Jordan’s son means you have to flex everything you do in life, even if that means developing a close relationship with your dad’s teammate’s ex-wife.

Marcus Jordan shows off a “cool” handshake with Larsa Pippen

Yes, so it looks like young Marcus is teaching Larsa Pippen the ways of the younger generation. Larsa who is 16 years older than Marcus has a lot to learn if she wishes to date the millennial.

And in a typical millennial fashion, young Marcus has taught her how to perform a handshake.

The handshake is just a gesture and in a subtle way, Marcus has now introduced his new beau through his social media.

The relationship timeline

The two have been spotted together since last year. The rumors immediately flew out and one clear victor emerged, the camp of Jordans. Marcus dating his dad’s teammate’s ex-wife is quite a scandalous story. The two have been spotted with each other in various places.

From alleged date nights in New York to beach outings in Miami, and to cap it off spending the evening together on New Year’s eve, the pair all but confirmed their romance.

Recently, Larsa made it Instagram official when she was seen supporting Marcus outside his trophy room store in Florida. Marcus, with his latest post, just confirmed that the relationship is well and truly alive. It must suck to be Scottie Pippen right now.

